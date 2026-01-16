January Roundup: TV Shows That Don’t Suck

What makes TV shows that don't suck? Personal opinions... lots of them, usually. One person's trash is another person's treasure. These are my treasures. TV shows to help you get through a cold Michigan January. Personally, I am a fan of sci-fi, comedy, drama, and reality shows. These are all shows I have watched. I'm also including a couple that I want to check out based on Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

TV Shows That Don't Suck

This show left me guessing right up until the end. It's 6 episodes, but it felt like less because the show moved along so fast while still being suspenseful. Streaming on Netflix

Jimmy is back, and another 5 million dollars is up for grabs. Season 2 has brains against strength... sort of. The two also need to work together... and this season has a crossover element with Survivor. I loved season one, and I'm loving this season as well. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

A gritty, darkly funny sci-fi drama set in a post-apocalyptic world. You don’t need to know the video game to get pulled in. This show is a beautiful, messed-up sci-fi dark comedy. The season gets a little slow in the middle, but hang in there... okey dokey? Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The show follows the book series about a kid who finds out he's the son of a mythology god. I love this show, and so does my son. There was a significant amount of time between season one and two (two years), which is standard on big production shows, but the kids are growing up! Sources say there will be a much shorter gap between seasons two and three. Streaming on Disney+

Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson) of It's Always Sunny plays a brilliant mind hiding in plain sight. It’s clever, fast-paced, and built for viewers who like crime shows with personality and humor. This is an ABC show - Streaming on Hulu

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings form a workplace-meets-family comedy about change, second chances, and learning how to adapt. It's a cute show! Tim Allen plays the curmudgeon father to Kat Dennings' rebellious adult daughter when she and her two kids move in with him. The fridge in this show is the coolest fridge (pardon the pun) I have ever seen. This is an ABC show - Streaming on Hulu

Billy Bob Thornton is a landman with decades in the business, and it's a risky job. John Hamm and Demi Moore are a part of this show, too. It's a power-packed cast with juicy characters and some strong plot twists. Streaming on Paramount+

I'm three episodes in on season one, and I'm digging this show too. The second season is airing now. The first season follows the night manager at a hotel (Tom Hiddleston) as he finds himself in the role of an undercover agent. Season one aired on the BBC back in 2016... the new season (and the first season) are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rotten Tomatoes Picks

I haven't seen these shows yet, but they have super high ratings.

The Pitt has a 97% rating. It's an E.R. drama set in Pittsburgh.

Ponies has a 95% rating. Set in the '70s in Moscow, it follows two Ponies (person of no interest) working at the American Embassy.