Metro Detroit Bands Come Together to Help Local Family
When it comes to helping others in the community, local Detroit Bands always come to the rescue. The Story Behind The Benefit Jimmy Mullins lost the love of his life…
When it comes to helping others in the community, local Detroit Bands always come to the rescue.
Kiersten Mullins and Family
The Story Behind The Benefit
Jimmy Mullins lost the love of his life and the Mother to his 8 Children at the age of 34 with no answers other than she was called home....
Not only a devoted Wife and Mother but served the Community and was Educated as a EMT.
Her youngest is almost 7 months and oldest is under 16.
This is a Mix Between Detroit Bands from the Westside, Downriver, and Eastside Bands....
Freddy's Bar and Grill Local Benefit
All because Music Matters and Music Makes Sure You Matter!!!
This is Danny Grimm Son's Family and his Music Family have showed up to Donate Time and Talent...as well as attend!!!
Contact Laura Cahill if you have raffle baskets or items to donate because we need as many as we can get...
Kim Van Loo is collecting any and all band swag for a rock box to win
A Trunk of Local Band Merch we call "The Rock Box" Every band donated t shirts and swag and the entire truck got raffled to one lucky person
Carole Milani LaPinta will be there at 3 pm for silent poker
Freddy's Bar & Grill is hosting free pasta n salad meal
$5 donation at door .
Local Bands Come Together To Help
Local Band Mob Opera Helping out with a Benefit
Just amazing is the talent in this music community all donating time to help.
The Line up of bands is incredible for this Sunday January 25th at Freddys Bar & Grill
Bands for the eastside and westside are ready help with a show that will be amazing.
Interstate 90's - Detroit
Band Times
Noon: Nathan Grant Music
1 pm: Mind Riot
2 pm: Conspiracy Theory
4 pm: Distorted View - band
5 pm: Circle of Fifths
6 pm: Devil's Child
7 pm : Mob Opera (Detroit)
8 pm: Sound Project
9 pm: Chit with WCSX's Screamin Scott
Freddy's Bar and Grill is located on 40000 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp