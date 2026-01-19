ContestsConcerts + Events
Metro Detroit Bands Come Together to Help Local Family

When it comes to helping others in the community, local Detroit Bands always come to the rescue. The Story Behind The Benefit Jimmy Mullins lost the love of his life…

Screamin Scott
When it comes to helping others in the community, local Detroit Bands always come to the rescue.

scott randall

Kiersten MullinsScott Randall

Kiersten Mullins and Family

The Story Behind The Benefit

Jimmy Mullins lost the love of his life and the Mother to his 8 Children at the age of 34 with no answers other than she was called home....

Not only a devoted Wife and Mother but served the Community and was Educated as a EMT.

Her youngest is almost 7 months and oldest is under 16.

This is a Mix Between Detroit Bands from the Westside, Downriver, and Eastside Bands....

Local benefit scott randall

Freddy's Bar and Grill Local Benefit

All because Music Matters and Music Makes Sure You Matter!!!

This is Danny Grimm Son's Family and his Music Family have showed up to Donate Time and Talent...as well as attend!!!

Contact Laura Cahill if you have raffle baskets or items to donate because we need as many as we can get...

Kim Van Loo is collecting any and all band swag for a rock box to win

A Treasure chest of local band merchandiseScott Randall

A Trunk of Local Band Merch we call "The Rock Box" Every band donated t shirts and swag and the entire truck got raffled to one lucky person

Carole Milani LaPinta will be there at 3 pm for silent poker

Freddy's Bar & Grill is hosting free pasta n salad meal

$5 donation at door .

Rock 4 totsScott Randall

Local Bands Come Together To Help

Local band Mob Operascott randall

Local Band Mob Opera Helping out with a Benefit

Just amazing is the talent in this music community all donating time to help.

The Line up of bands is incredible for this Sunday January 25th at Freddys Bar & Grill

Bands for the eastside and westside are ready help with a show that will be amazing.

Interstate 90's - Detroitscott randall

Interstate 90's - Detroit

Band Times

Noon: Nathan Grant Music

1 pm: Mind Riot

2 pm: Conspiracy Theory

3 pm Interstate 90's - Detroit

4 pm: Distorted View - band

5 pm: Circle of Fifths

6 pm: Devil's Child

7 pm : Mob Opera (Detroit)

8 pm: Sound Project

9 pm: Chit with WCSX's Screamin Scott

Freddy's Bar and Grill is located on 40000 Garfield Road, Clinton Twp

BenefitsCharity EventLocal Music
Screamin ScottWriter
