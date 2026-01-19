Judas Priest Documentary Unveils 50-Year Legacy at Berlinale 2026

The Ballad of Judas Priest will debut at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, which will run from Feb. 12 through Feb. 22. Banger Films announced the screening, and Sony Music Vision handled presentation and distribution. The documentary will provide an intimate, uncensored look at the band's 50-year journey and how they shaped and expanded metal culture. Sam Dunn and Tom Morello co-directed. Dunn has crafted documentaries about Iron Maiden and Rush.

"Super proud to announce that our Judas Priest doc 'The Ballad Of Judas Priest' will premiere at Berlinale — Berlin International Film Festival this February," Dunn said on Facebook. "Beyond excited for all our German metalheads to get the first look."

The group began in Birmingham. They helped forge the heavy metal genre during the 1970s. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame awarded them in 2022.

Their 2024 album, Invincible Shield, made them the first heavy metal act to release studio albums 50 years apart. That record earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance. BraveWords wrote that sales have topped 50 million records across 19 studio albums. "We have lived and breathed metal for over five decades, and finally in this documentary we are summoning our congregation to officially witness our lives uncensored, in a never-before-seen way," the band said, according to BraveWords.

The directors added that the film shows how the group shaped sound and appearance in metal music. "While some may know Judas Priest for their huge hits that have shaped the heavy metal genre, there is so much more to their story. We are grateful to the band for allowing us such intimate, unfiltered access to their lives."