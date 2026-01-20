New Weather Term Frost Quake

If the word Frost Quake has been showing up all over your news feed, you’re not alone. Here’s what it means and why frost quakes are making noise across Michigan right now.

Frost Quake is something to add to this list of weather terms we have learned over the years.

El Niño, Bomb Cyclone, Polar Vortex, Flash Drought, Thunder Snow, to name a few.

What is a Frost Quake?

A frost quake is a loud boom or cracking sound from the ground during extreme cold, caused by water in saturated soil or rock freezing rapidly, expanding, and cracking the earth, often after a heavy rain or snowmelt. These are harmless, weather-related events, not tectonic earthquakes, that occur when sudden, intense cold causes built-up pressure from freezing water to release, potentially causing brief, minor shaking.

What Could Happen During a Frost Quake?

Water Saturation : The ground must be saturated with water from recent rain or snowmelt.

: The ground must be saturated with water from recent rain or snowmelt. Rapid Freezing : A fast-moving, intense cold front drops air temperatures quickly, causing the underground water to freeze rapidly.

: A fast-moving, intense cold front drops air temperatures quickly, causing the underground water to freeze rapidly. Expansion & Pressure : Water expands as it turns to ice, creating significant pressure in the soil and bedrock.

: Water expands as it turns to ice, creating significant pressure in the soil and bedrock. Cracking: The pressure eventually forces the ground or rock to fracture, producing a loud boom or explosion-like sound, sometimes with a brief shake.

Can a Quake Happen In Michigan?

A rare Midwest earthquake early Tuesday is drawing attention across Michigan as an intense blast of Arctic air pushes temperatures into extreme territory, creating conditions that can trigger frost quakes during the coldest hours.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck central Illinois shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, centered about 35 miles south of Springfield. The shallow quake was felt across much of Illinois, with thousands reporting shaking and loud rumbles before sunrise. While no damage was reported, seismic events of this size are unusual for the region.

Frost quakes usually happen in Midwestern and Northern states such as Alaska, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, and Maine. However, frost quakes can occur wherever conditions are right, and some researchers believe global warming may contribute to their frequency.

What Me Worry?

Emergency officials stress that frost quakes are not tied to fault lines and do not signal larger earthquakes. Still, residents are encouraged to remain alert, secure loose items, and inspect property if shaking is felt. With a dangerous cold expected to linger through midweek, additional alerts or advisories may be issued as conditions continue to evolve.