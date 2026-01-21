Bush Announces 2026 North American Tour With Mammoth, James And The Cold Gun

Bush launches a North American tour this spring, with Mammoth and James And The Cold Gun joining them. The Land Of Milk And Honey Tour begins on April 7 in Pittsburgh and wraps on May 16 at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio.

The shows support their tenth studio album, I Beat Loneliness, which was released last year. Gavin Rossdale and Erik Ron handled production.

Since the band's 1994 debut Sixteen Stone, they've sold over 24 million records worldwide, pulled in more than one billion streams, and spawned several No. 1 singles.

Rossdale, Chris Traynor, Corey Britz, and Nik Hughes keep that fire burning. They'll hit venues across the country, including Washington, D.C., New York City, Boston, and more.

The run hits The Anthem in Washington on April 9. Brooklyn Paramount in New York follows on April 10. MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston gets its turn April 12, while Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh and Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre in Charlotte come April 14 and 15.

After that, Biloxi, Brandon, Irving, and San Antonio. Then the band heads west for Stagecoach at Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 25, Theater of the Clouds in Portland on April 28, and WAMU Theater in Seattle on April 29.

Next come West Valley City, Denver, Moline, Oshkosh, Bonner Springs, and Camdenton. The final stretch brings Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on May 12, The BayCare Sound in Clearwater on May 13, and FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, on May 15.