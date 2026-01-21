Gene Simmons and Peter Criss Fight Over ‘Beth’

The song that would become "Beth" was first heard by the band when Gene Simmons and Peter Criss of KISS were driving to Cadillac, Michigan, to perform a high school homecoming concert (true story). Now, Gene Simmons says, "It's time for the truth." Peter Criss says it's "very uncalled for."

Gene Simmons Has No Filter

The KISS bass player said, in an interview with Professor of Rock, that Criss “had nothing to do” with writing the song that became Kiss’s highest-charting single in the U.S. (#7). Simmons claimed Stan Penridge created the tune, and later, it was refined by producer Bob Ezrin. The KISS guitarist went so far as to say Criss “does not write songs” and that his main contribution was singing the track, not composing it.

Peter Criss Fires Back

The comments immediately sparked backlash from fans and from Criss himself. In a new interview with Billboard, Criss called Simmons’s remarks “ridiculous and very uncalled for.” Criss pointed out that Simmons wasn’t present during the original conception of the song, which began long before KISS recorded it. Criss insists he did play a significant role in writing the core melody and phrasing of the original demo, then titled “Beck,” with his friend Stan Penridge when they played in a pre-KISS band called Chelsea.

Bob Ezrin Made Significant Changes to "Beth"

Criss explained that producer Bob Ezrin later slowed the tempo, changed the arrangement, added orchestration, and helped reshape the tune for the 1976 KISS album Destroyer. He also said that Ezrin chose the renamed “Beth" because it worked better for the song. Criss said the final version still retained elements of his original melody and phrasing.

Gene's Not Wrong and Paul Stanley Agrees

Granted, Gene Simmons can be a real piece of work when it comes to choosing his words. Having said that, the song itself has a slightly shady place in rock history. Originally written as a joke song, "Beth" was inspired by frequent phone calls from a bandmate’s wife, Beck. It was Stan Penridge who had the idea for "Beth" and wrote the original lyrics.

Paul Stanley agrees with Gene. Stanley told Rolling Stone back in 2014, "Peter had nothing to do with it. It was a lifeline that Peter hung on to validate himself, but it wasn't based on reality." Those may be harsher words than what Gene recently said.

The KISStory of "Beth"

“Beth” became a surprise hit, peaking at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 as the B-side of "Detroit Rock City". It earned KISS a People’s Choice Award in 1977 and remains one of the band’s most recognizable tunes.

While there has long been debate about the exact contributions of Criss, Penridge, and Ezrin, the recent public sparring reopened those questions for a new generation of fans. At the heart of it is a classic rock legacy moment: how a song with quiet piano and strings became one of hard rock’s most enduring ballads.