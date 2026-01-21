The Day MTV Went A Little Quieter

MTV Unplugged started its new series in November 1989. Hard rockers show their softer side.

The term "unplugged" has come to refer to music that would usually be played on electrified instruments, but instead, on instruments that can be played without electricity, for example, an acoustic guitar or a traditional piano, although a microphone is still used. In most cases, the bass (or bass guitar) is amplified, and a Hammond organ is sometimes used.

How The Whole Idea Started

MTV began in November 1989 as a showcase for artists to perform acoustic versions of their songs, emerging from an initial concept by producer Alex Colett following Bon Jovi's 1989 MTV Video Music Awards performance. It gained traction by featuring established stars like Eric Clapton and Nirvana, who created iconic, best-selling albums from their intimate, unplugged sets, offering a raw alternative to the high-tech 80s music scene.

The show was already being developed; their set, however, showed MTV the massive potential for acoustic performances.

The 1st Guest To Appear On Unplugged

The show gained credibility by bringing in major artists like Don Henley, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, and Nirvana.

Not Everyone Liked Unplugged

Dee Snider of the band Twisted Sister hated the MTV Unplugged.

A major factor in the decline of metal in the early 90s by pushing power ballads and acoustic sets.

Blamed it on the band Tesla; it is all their fault

Tesla performed an all-acoustic live set on July 2, 1990, that was released under the title Five Man Acoustical Jam in November of that year.