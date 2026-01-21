Win tickets to R.E.M.’s Life’s Rich Pageant September 26th!

Fans of classic alternative rock have a special night to look forward to this fall. Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends bring R.E.M.’s Life’s Rich Pageant to the stage at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday, September 26, delivering a full-album performance that honors one of the most influential records of the 1980s.

Released in 1986, Life’s Rich Pageant marked a turning point for R.E.M., capturing the band at a moment when their sound became louder, sharper, and more direct. Songs like “Begin the Begin,” “Fall on Me,” “Superman,” and “Cuyahoga” helped define the era while laying the groundwork for the band’s future mainstream success. This live performance gives fans the chance to experience the album front to back, in order, in an intimate club setting built for music lovers.

Actor and longtime R.E.M. fan Michael Shannon, alongside acclaimed musician Jason Narducy, leads a group of seasoned players who share a deep respect for the material. Rather than imitation, the focus is on capturing the spirit, urgency, and emotional weight of the songs as they were meant to be heard—loud, thoughtful, and alive. The Majestic Theatre provides the perfect backdrop, offering close sightlines, rich acoustics, and a shared energy between the band and the audience.

For WCSX listeners who grew up with this music—or discovered it later—this show is a rare chance to reconnect with an album that still resonates decades later. Whether you know every lyric or simply appreciate the legacy of R.E.M., this performance promises a night rooted in great songwriting and honest rock and roll.

Event Details:

Show: Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends play R.E.M.’s Life’s Rich Pageant

Purchase tickets here!

