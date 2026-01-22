A Winter Storm Warning, a Shut-Off Thermostat, and an Apartment Frozen Solid

A massive winter storm is set to plow through much of the eastern part of the country this weekend, stretching from New Mexico across the Mid-Atlantic and into New England. Forecasts are calling for bitter cold, dangerous wind chills, and temperatures low enough to stress power systems, vehicles, and — most importantly — plumbing.

And if you’re planning to head out of town to avoid the worst of it, there’s one mistake experts warn against every winter: do not turn your heat completely off.

That warning is getting fresh attention thanks to a renter in Quebec, where an apartment recently turned into what officials and photos described as a full-blown “ice castle” after the heat was shut off entirely in an effort to save money.

The renter wasn’t home and didn’t want to pay to heat an empty apartment. On the surface, that logic feels reasonable — especially as heating costs climb and people look for ways to cut expenses. But winter doesn’t care about good intentions.

As temperatures outside plunged, the temperature inside the apartment followed. The water pipes froze, expanded, and eventually burst. Once that happened, water began spraying throughout the unit — into the walls, across the ceiling, onto furniture, and around appliances.

Then things got worse.

Because the heat was completely off and indoor temperatures were just as frigid as the air outside, that water froze almost immediately. Instead of a typical flooding incident, the apartment slowly transformed into a frozen shell.

When the damage was discovered, nearly every surface inside the unit was covered in thick ice. Walls and ceilings were encased. Furniture and appliances were frozen in place. The burst pipes and frozen runoff created abstract ice formations throughout the apartment, making it look less like a living space and more like an accidental art installation.

The floor alone was buried under roughly a foot of solid ice.

This wasn’t a situation that could be fixed with a mop, a fan, or a dehumidifier. The building owner ultimately evicted the tenant, and the apartment now has to be stripped down almost entirely. Drywall, flooring, insulation, and fixtures must be removed just to eliminate the ice, water, and trapped moisture — and to prevent long-term structural damage and mold.

All of it happened because the heat was turned off during extreme cold.

As this weekend’s storm approaches, the story is spreading as a cautionary example of what can happen when indoor temperatures drop too far for too long. Every winter, plumbers and insurance companies see a surge in burst-pipe damage caused by homes and apartments being left without adequate heat.

One common misconception is that pipes only freeze in subzero temperatures. In reality, pipes can begin to freeze when indoor temperatures fall below about 55 degrees, especially in exterior walls, basements, and poorly insulated areas. Once frozen, pipes don’t just stop working — they become pressurized time bombs.

When a frozen pipe bursts, the damage often doesn’t show up right away. The real destruction happens when temperatures rise and water begins flowing again, flooding walls and floors before anyone realizes there’s a problem. In this case, the constant cold prevented even that brief pause — everything froze solid instead.

That’s why most landlords, homeowners insurance policies, and property managers strongly recommend leaving the heat set to a minimum safe temperature, even when a place is empty. Typically, that means keeping the thermostat set between 55 and 60 degrees. It may feel wasteful in the moment, but it’s far cheaper than dealing with thousands — or even tens of thousands — of dollars in repairs.

As the storm system moves in this weekend, the lesson from Quebec is painfully clear. Saving money by shutting off your heat completely can end up costing far more than you ever planned. Pipes don’t care if you’re home or not, and winter doesn’t offer refunds.