Iron Maiden’s ‘The Number of the Beast’ Plays in Horror Film ’28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’

Iron Maiden's track, "The Number of the Beast," blasts through a climactic scene in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple. The horror movie hit theaters on Jan. 14. Actor Ralph Fiennes dances on human bones while the song roars, trying to persuade a bloodthirsty cult he's Lucifer himself.

Critics loved it. "The scene involving Iron Maiden and Ralph Fiennes is jaw-dropping. You go, 'wow!' It was pure cinema," said Mark Kermode on Kermode and Mayo's Take.

Iron Maiden told Planet Rock, "We were delighted to be offered this placement prior to the shooting of the last two (28 Years Later) movies, and whilst we knew it was a pivotal scene, we couldn't have foreseen just how incredible it was going to be." The band added that they felt the British tone of the series made it worthwhile. Danny Boyle, Alex Garland, and director Nia DaCosta sealed the deal. Iron Maiden rarely allows others to use their music.

"The Number of the Beast" served as the title track for the band's third album in 1982. It marked the first with singer Bruce Dickinson. Bassist Steve Harris wrote it after a nightmare following a viewing of Damien: The Omen II. "We knew when we were making the album that it was special," Dickinson said in a 2011 interview with Music Radar. "And you can hear that excitement on the record."

The album reached No. 1 in the UK in April 1982. Manager Rod Smallwood told Classic Rock the record sold 1.5 million copies in its first six months. The recording budget was just £28,000 ($37,569).