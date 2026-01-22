Just About Paczki Time Again

Paczki (pronounced "pownch-key") are rich, traditional Polish doughnuts, similar to jelly doughnuts but denser and made with a brioche-like dough, deep-fried, and filled with sweet preserves (like rosehip or plum) or creams, then topped with powdered sugar, glaze, or icing, eaten to celebrate Fat Tuesday before Lent. They're a festive treat, using up rich ingredients before fasting, and while traditionally filled with fruit, modern versions in the U.S. offer many flavors like custard, lemon, or chocolate.

It's Not A Doughnut

Scott Randall Best Paczki I have ever tasted

Is it a type of doughnut?, a rich, filled Polish doughnut traditionally eaten before Lent, but it's denser and uses a richer dough with more eggs, sugar, and sometimes alcohol (like vodka) than standard American doughnuts, often filled with fruit preserves or cream and topped with glaze or powdered sugar.

When Are They Availible?

Most common in the U.S., marking the last day to indulge before Lent. Traditionally celebrated in Poland on the last Thursday before Lent.

Nowadays, Paczki's have been commercialized and are available at big box grocery stores like Walmart, Kroger, and Meijer all year round.

Where Can I Find a Real Panczki?

Southeast Michigan (Metro Detroit Area)

Hamtramck: The heart of Polish culture; try New Martha Washington Bakery or New Palace Bakery.

Livonia: Paris Bakery, Heritage Bakery.

Warren: Tringali's Bakery (known for unique flavors).

Ann Arbor: Dimo's Deli & Donuts, Zingerman's Bakehouse.

Dearborn: Capri Italian Bakery, Polish Village Cafe.

Waterford/Pontiac: Avon Donuts, Daily Dozen Doughnuts.

Central/West Michigan

Lansing Area: Quality Dairy (various locations).

Clare: Cops & Donuts (specializes in traditional).

Cops & Donuts (specializes in traditional). Kalamazoo: Sarkozy Bakery, Sweetwater's Donut Mill.

Tips for Finding a "Real" Paczki

Look for traditional fillings: Rose, plum, apricot, raspberry, lemon, and cheese are classic.

Seek out Polish bakeries: These often stick closer to authentic recipes.

Visit around Fat Tuesday: While many places sell them year-round, they're most abundant and fresh leading up to this Polish holiday.

Enjoy your delicious paczki hunt!

Donielle Flynn Every paczki at New Palace Bakery is filled with a hunk hunka burnin' love!

