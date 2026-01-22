Michigan Serial Killer Restaurant

Monroe City Limits! They are proud of their State Champion Football, Volleyball and Softball teams in Monroe!

Michigan is getting its first true crime restaurant this spring, and yes — it’s exactly as unsettling as it sounds.

A place called The Last Meal is opening inside the Mall of Monroe, and the entire menu is built around the actual last meal requests of infamous serial killers.

Real meals. Real records. Real food.

Served… in a mall.

As someone who lives here, this feels very on-brand for Michigan — a state that has never backed away from leaning directly into the weird.

Where Is The Last Meal Restaurant Opening?

The restaurant is opening in Monroe, Michigan, at the Mall of Monroe, just a few minutes from the Michigan Museum of Horror.

That detail matters, because both attractions are owned by the same person — Nate Thompson — which means this isn’t a random pop-up idea. It’s part of a larger horror-themed experience he’s been building in the area.

There’s already one Last Meal location operating in Ohio. This Monroe restaurant will be just the second in the country — and somehow that feels both surprising and completely predictable.

What’s On the Menu?

This is where things get uncomfortable.

Every item on the menu is based on documented last meal requests from real serial killers. Not inspired by them. Not loosely themed. Actual last meals.

Examples include:

A meal tied to John Wayne Gacy , featuring chicken wings, strawberries, fried shrimp, and fries

, featuring chicken wings, strawberries, fried shrimp, and fries A steak and loaded fries dish associated with Ted Bundy

At some point very soon, someone in Michigan is going to order one of these out loud, in a public place, and everyone at the table is just going to pretend that’s normal.

Why Would Anyone Eat Here?

Because true crime has completely rewired how people consume dark stories.

Podcasts, documentaries, streaming series — people don’t just watch true crime anymore, they immerse themselves in it. This restaurant turns that curiosity into something physical and experiential… which is either fascinating or deeply unsettling depending on your tolerance level.

I’ll be honest: I find the concept creepy as hell.

I also know I’m probably going to road trip there.

Not because I want to enjoy it — but because Michigan has always had a soft spot for strange attractions that make you say, “Well… that’s a thing.”

When Does The Last Meal Open?

The goal is to open the Monroe location this April.

And yes, the slogan is exactly what you think it is:

“This will be the only place around where the food really is to die for.”

Which feels like something you’re legally required to say at a place like this.

So… Is This a Michigan Thing?

Absolutely.

This is the same state that embraces haunted houses, oddball museums, roadside curiosities, and niche experiences without flinching. A serial-killer-themed restaurant opening in a suburban mall feels bizarre — but also weirdly inevitable.

I’m unsettled.

I’m curious.

And yeah… I’m probably still going.