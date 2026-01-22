ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Serial Killer Restaurant

Michigan is getting its first true crime restaurant this spring, and yes — it’s exactly as unsettling as it sounds. A place called The Last Meal is opening inside the…

Jim O'Brien
Monroe City Limits Sign

Monroe City Limits! They are proud of their State Champion Football, Volleyball and Softball teams in Monroe!

Joel Morgan

Michigan is getting its first true crime restaurant this spring, and yes — it’s exactly as unsettling as it sounds.

A place called The Last Meal is opening inside the Mall of Monroe, and the entire menu is built around the actual last meal requests of infamous serial killers.

Real meals. Real records. Real food.
Served… in a mall.

As someone who lives here, this feels very on-brand for Michigan — a state that has never backed away from leaning directly into the weird.

Where Is The Last Meal Restaurant Opening?

The restaurant is opening in Monroe, Michigan, at the Mall of Monroe, just a few minutes from the Michigan Museum of Horror.

That detail matters, because both attractions are owned by the same person — Nate Thompson — which means this isn’t a random pop-up idea. It’s part of a larger horror-themed experience he’s been building in the area.

There’s already one Last Meal location operating in Ohio. This Monroe restaurant will be just the second in the country — and somehow that feels both surprising and completely predictable.

What’s On the Menu?

This is where things get uncomfortable.

Every item on the menu is based on documented last meal requests from real serial killers. Not inspired by them. Not loosely themed. Actual last meals.

Examples include:

  • A meal tied to John Wayne Gacy, featuring chicken wings, strawberries, fried shrimp, and fries
  • A steak and loaded fries dish associated with Ted Bundy

At some point very soon, someone in Michigan is going to order one of these out loud, in a public place, and everyone at the table is just going to pretend that’s normal.

Why Would Anyone Eat Here?

Because true crime has completely rewired how people consume dark stories.

Podcasts, documentaries, streaming series — people don’t just watch true crime anymore, they immerse themselves in it. This restaurant turns that curiosity into something physical and experiential… which is either fascinating or deeply unsettling depending on your tolerance level.

I’ll be honest: I find the concept creepy as hell.
I also know I’m probably going to road trip there.

Not because I want to enjoy it — but because Michigan has always had a soft spot for strange attractions that make you say, “Well… that’s a thing.”

When Does The Last Meal Open?

The goal is to open the Monroe location this April.

And yes, the slogan is exactly what you think it is:

“This will be the only place around where the food really is to die for.”

Which feels like something you’re legally required to say at a place like this.

So… Is This a Michigan Thing?

Absolutely.

This is the same state that embraces haunted houses, oddball museums, roadside curiosities, and niche experiences without flinching. A serial-killer-themed restaurant opening in a suburban mall feels bizarre — but also weirdly inevitable.

I’m unsettled.
I’m curious.
And yeah… I’m probably still going.

Because if there’s one thing Michigan does better than most, it’s committing fully to the strange.

Michiganmonroeserial killers
Jim O'BrienEditor
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
Related Stories
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 6 : Motorist travel along Interstate-75 through several inches of snow as the area deals with record breaking freezing weather January 6, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. Michigan and most of the Midwest received their first major snow storm of 2014 last week and subzero temperatures are expected most of this week with wind-chill driving temperatures down to 50-70 degrees below zero. A "polar vortex" weather pattern is bringing some of the coldest weather the U.S. has had in almost 20 years. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Local NewsSnow Chances Increase For Detroit, 4 or More Inches Expected With Bitter Cold
A Winter Storm Warning, a Shut-Off Thermostat, and an Apartment Frozen Solid
Big Jim's HouseA Winter Storm Warning, a Shut-Off Thermostat, and an Apartment Frozen SolidJim O'Brien
Pelvis
ContestsWin a visit form Pelvis the Paczki Elvis!Doug Warner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect