Win a Family Night at Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party!

WCSX is giving you the chance to turn a winter weekend into a memorable family outing with Disney On Ice presents: Mickey's Search Party, skating into Little Caesars Arena February 12–15, 2026. This high-energy production blends classic Disney storytelling with modern spectacle, creating an experience that connects generations through music, movement, and imagination.

Mickey, Minnie, and friends set out on an adventurous quest to find Tinker Bell, and the journey unfolds across the ice and above it. The show moves through vibrant Disney worlds, combining precision skating with aerial stunts that keep the action moving from start to finish. Each scene brings a familiar story to life in a fresh way, making it easy for kids to stay engaged while adults appreciate the creativity and scale of the production.

As the search continues, audiences travel through the colorful spirit realm of Coco with Miguel, ride the waves alongside Moana, and step into Belle’s enchanted world. Elsa’s powerful moments bring the arena to life, while Stitch drops in with playful surprises. Along the way, scenes from Aladdin, Toy Story, and The Little Mermaid add to a nonstop flow of music and movement that feels cinematic and immersive.

Little Caesars Arena provides a comfortable, modern setting for the show, with doors opening 60 minutes prior to event time, giving families plenty of time to get settled before the lights go down. It’s the kind of event that works equally well as a first Disney experience for younger kids or a shared night out that parents and grandparents can enjoy together.

If you’re looking for a winter event that brings everyone together, this is it. Don’t miss your chance to see one of Disney On Ice’s most dynamic productions without buying tickets.

Purchase tickets here!

