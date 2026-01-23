Duff McKagan Releases ‘Lighthouse: Live From London’ Album With Steve Jones Guest Spot

Duff McKagan dropped his live album, Lighthouse: Live From London, through earMUSIC. The 19-track set captures his sold-out gig at Islington Assembly Hall in London on Oct. 5, 2024.

This recording includes songs from McKagan's entire career, drawing material from his 2023 studio record, Lighthouse. Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones appeared in two cuts.

Fans can grab the album in several ways. Options include a CD Digipak, a CD plus Blu-ray Digipak, a 2LP Gatefold at 180g, and a signed 2LP Gatefold edition with limited copies. Martin Feveyear handled the recording and mixing. McKagan's own songs fill the setlist, and his band backed him that night. Mike Squires played bass while Michael Musburger sat behind the drums. Tim DiJulio handled guitar duties alongside Jeff Fielder, who switched between guitar, keyboards, and backing vocals. The show was filmed, and you can watch the whole thing on Blu-ray. It follows the studio, Lighthouse, from 2023 and documents McKagan's Lighthouse Tour '24.

McKagan has logged over 40 years making music. He helped start Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver. His other groups included The Vains in 1979, The Fastbacks in 1980, The Living in 1982, The Fartz in 1990, 10 Minute Warning in 1993, and Loaded in 1998.