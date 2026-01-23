I Thank You Friday- Vets Returning Home

Austin Zidar Vets Returning Home Headquarters Roseville, Michigan

Hello to all of our Veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to a local organization that helps support Veterans in crisis. Our I Thank You shout out goes to Vets Returning Home in Roseville.

Vets Returning Home Honors & Helps those who Served

Like the mission statement from our own Jim O'Brien, Vets Returning Home strives in helping those who have helped to preserve the Freedoms and Liberty we get to wake to every day. Located in Roseville, Vets Returning Home provides a place to give those we consider heroes a place to heal and help return the men and women that served with stability and honor that they earned and deserved.

As stated on their page:

"Vets Returning Home is a nonprofit and non-government funded organization dedicated to help our veterans transition into stable lives. The goal of Vets Returning Home is simple: to end chronic homelessness among veterans in our communities.

Our mission is complex, requiring more than putting a roof over the veterans’ heads. It requires an approach that address the “total veteran” and his needs and making sure they succeed after they are transitioned. We are a volunteer operated 11,000 square foot facility with 43 beds and commercial kitchen. 6 of the 43 beds are dedicated to females only. We provide a stable and sober living environment to veterans in crisis. Onsite services including employment readiness training, aid with job placement, disability benefit connection, legal support and life skills training. Community support both physical and financial has been vital to our ability to continue our mission. Vets Returning home receives NO government funding. We have successfully transitioned on average 250 veterans a year back into society as a fully functioning community member."

It Takes a Village to Make the Goal a Reality

The idea of helping our Veterans is a noble pursuit, but it is one that takes the hard work and dedication of many individuals moving towards the same goal to strive for that success. Sandy Bower is Founder & Volunteer Director of Vets Returning Home. For over 10 years, Sandy and her team have worked tirelessly to help local veterans in crisis and guide them with valuable resources to reclaim their independence.

Vets Returning Home is a 501 (C)3 Non-Profit Charity which receives NO Government funding. Despite the many challenges that Sandy and her team have faced, from economic hardships, world health crisis, and personal sacrifices; Vets Returning Home has been a beacon for over 1,000 Veterans in crisis allowing for them to transition to civilian life while providing life skills and services with job placement, disability benefit connections, and legal support.

Vets Returning Home Expands to Thrift Store

In 2022, Sandy Bower and her team continued their expansion into helping local veterans in crisis with the opening of the Vets Returning Home Veterans Thrift Store. The thrift store is located at: 29523 Gratiot Ave. Roseville MI 48066 (Hours of Operation Tuesday-Saturday 10am-6pm, Sunday Noon-6pm, Closed Mondays)

94.7 WCSX was on site for the grand opening. The thrift stores proceeds and donations from the community help keep the thrift store well stocked. Shopping here helps support, house, feed, and transition the homeless veterans in crisis that stay at Vets Returning Home and those seeking helpful resources.

As said by Sandy and staff of the thrift store, "Stop by and check out our awesome inventory thanks to the communities' donations. We have used/like new-to-new items to choose from, all at a thrifty price. Friendly staff, some of which are veterans too. Purchases made will be helping and honoring veterans that need our support."

Social media interaction and posts from the Veterans Thrift Store have highlighted the importance of the store to Vets Returning Home as well as many specials and deals the store likes to offer on a regular basis. If you haven't paid a visit, making a trip there could not only have you finding that special treasure but also help in assisting the next goal for the Vets Returning Home program.

The Veterans Retreat: A Place for Healing

Inside the historic Mill Space, in Almont, Michigan is the next chapter in the Vets Returning Home program with a space solely dedicated to all veterans to come and heal. The Veterans Retreat looks to offer 10 campsites that will sleep approximately 30 individuals. This will allow for a calming space in which Veterans with PTSD with their therapists, and counselors to have amazing life changing seminars to help them find their purpose and pride in life when they return to civilian action.

Though the land is not developed at this time, Vets Returning Home is taking donations and asking for community help to make the retreat a reality one day. Donations can be made Here: GiveSendGo | Help Us Help Our Veterans Heal

The work is ongoing and the efforts of Vets Returning Home has helped a semblance of Veterans to heal. The battle continues and assistance from the public can help get one day closer to a goal where every Veteran is given the care and appreciation they deserve when they made the decision to defend & serve the United States. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU VETS RETURNING HOME!

Every Veteran has a Story to Share

Remember, when you see a veteran, thank them for their service and listen to their journey and stories. Let them know that their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and that they are appreciated for their service which allows us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today.