What Happened To The Girl from the Steve Perry Video?

"Oh Sherrie" is the debut solo single by American singer Steve Perry. Written by Perry, the song was recorded and released on Perry's first solo album, Street Talk, in 1984, which he released

45 record of Oh Sherrie

"Oh Sherrie" is the debut solo single by American singer Steve Perry. Written by Perry, the song was recorded and released on Perry's first solo album, Street Talk, in 1984, which he released while still a member of Journey

The song is often regarded as an "honorary" Journey song, being credited to the band on several hit compilation albums and in other media, largely due to its resemblance to the band's trademark sound, as well as their performances of the song on the Raised on Radio Tour, which proved to be Perry's live swansong with the band

Who Is Sherrie Swafford?

Sherrie Swafford former girlfriend of Steve Perry of Journey

The song was Perry's biggest hit as a solo artist and was written for his then-girlfriend Sherrie Swafford, who also appeared in the music video. The song hit number three on the pop chart and number one on the rock chart in the United States, aided in its success by a music video released to promote the song, which received heavy airplay on MTV.

The couple dated from approximately 1981 to 1985. Perry described their bond as being "crazy in love," but they eventually split due to the intense pressures of his career and constant touring.

For 5-1/2 years, they were inseparable.

After their breakup, Swafford largely withdrew from the public eye. In a rare update provided in 2013, she shared that she never married, has no children, and works as an esthetician and yoga instructor.

The Sherrie Misunderstanding

A woman named Sherry Denise Swafford passed away in North Carolina in November 2022 at age 66. Fans frequently mistake her for the "Oh Sherrie" inspiration, despite the different spelling and background.

Steve Perry even took to social media in 2025 to set the record straight that his Sherrie was still alive.

What Is Oh Sherrie Doing Now?

Sherrie Swafford has intentionally stayed out of the public eye for decades. In a rare 2013 update and subsequent fan group confirmations, the following was shared about her life: 

  • Profession: She is an esthetician and yoga instructor.
  • Personal Life: She never married and has no children. She is an animal lover and enjoys gardening.
  • Relationship with Steve Perry: Though they split in 1985, they have maintained a friendly relationship since. Perry has consistently spoken of her with high regard in interviews. 
