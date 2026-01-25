The Biggest Rock Songs of 1986 That You Never Hear

There’s a certain kind of ’80s hit that lives in everyone’s head, but barely shows up on rock radio anymore. You know the ones: huge hooks, big videos, and rock artists at full commercial power. So why don’t these songs get many plays now? Why do they sometimes get treated like “pop,” even when the artists are considered rock? What makes some of the biggest rock songs of 1986 a tough fit for classic rock radio today?

Many of these songs, if not all, were fueled by play on MTV. The Outfield's "Your Love," INXS's "Need You Tonight," Eddie Money's "Take Me Home Tonight," and Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love" are songs that fit the pop-rock genre as well, but they are still considered staples by most classic rock formats. What put these big rock songs out to pasture 40 years later?

Biggest Rock Songs of 1986 That You Never Hear

Peter Gabriel - “Sledgehammer”

The song is labeled dance-rock/funk rock for a reason: the groove and horns are the engine, not the guitars. It even hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which often pushes a song into “mass appeal” territory instead of “guitar anthem” territory. Plus, the video for "Sledgehammer" is one of MTV's most-played videos of all time.

Survivor - “Burning Heart”

A lot of people think Survivor is a one-hit wonder because the one Survivor song that gets all the play is "Eye of the Tiger." "Burning Heart" also has that hard rock, high-stakes, Rocky energy. But soundtrack hits sometimes get treated like “movie songs” more than “band songs,” even when they peaked at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and were commissioned by Stallone himself. Survivor has other jams that never get heard ("Search is Over," "High on You").

Heart - "Never"

Literally tagged hard rock, "but"Never" is another MTV-era, big-chorus, radio-polished rocket. The song peaked in the Top 5 on the Hot 100. Heart has had two distinctly different sounds. '70s Heart was about killer guitars. They worked as a straight-up hard rock band. '80s Heart had a pop-rock sound, but it produced Heart's biggest commercial success.

The Moody Blues - “Your Wildest Dreams”

This song is another borderline case: synth-pop/pop-rock sheen from a classic band that many listeners associate with earlier, more album-rock vibes. It still hit the Hot 100 Top 10 and crossed formats. Do I consider this song a good fit for rock? No, but the Moody Blues were considered a rock band, and this song did very well for them in 1986.

Honorable Mention: Mr. Mister - “Broken Wings” and "Kyrie"

These songs were '80s pop-rock perfection. "They lean into slick, emotional mid-tempo drama. The song "Broken Wings" is more power ballad than power chord, while "Kyrie" was an uptempo anthem. Both songs went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. That kind of crossover success can later get filed under “’80s pop” in radio programming meetings. Whatever happened, I bought the Welcome to the Real World album from Columbia House just like every other teen in 1986. NOTE: The album and song were released in 1985, but the most popular airplay time fell in 1986.

Do these songs fit today's classic rock format?

Classic rock stations traditionally center around rock singles from the ’70s, ’80s, and '90s, but “rock” inside a format usually means a specific sound and tempo range. Some crossover favorites get squeezed out for safer “core” rock cuts.

So maybe the real question isn’t “Are these rock songs?” It’s “Do they fit today’s definition of what a classic rock station is expected to sound like at 7:40 on a Tuesday in Detroit?” It's a fair question. My honest answer is, "No." Even though the songs were made by rock bands, and they were huge hits, no, I don't think these songs fit. They are some of the biggest rock songs of 1986, but they don't make the cut.

Bon Jovi's "Living on a Prayer?" That makes the cut for 1986. Classic rock's challenge as we move forward is to define the format's overall sound while respecting its decades. The '60s need a little representation, and so do the '70s. The '80s are key, and the '90s are still getting sorted out. The 2000's need to be on the radar as well.

The one thing that nearly every classic rock song has in common is the guitar. If it's not guitar-driven, it's not going to be a "core" record.