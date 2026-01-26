Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Celebrates 50 Years of Physical Graffiti

Jason Bonham will bring his Led Zeppelin Evening show to Australia and New Zealand this April. The tour honors Physical Graffiti's 50th birthday. Audiences will hear the 1975 double album played from start to finish. "Kashmir" and "The Wanton Song" will thunder through venues, but so will lesser-known gems like "In The Light" and "Boogie With Stu."

"For me, this isn't just an album — it's the album," said Jason Bonham, according to The Music. "Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honour its 50th Anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 80 shows!"

Bonham's father, John, was the drummer for Led Zeppelin until his death in 1980. Jason shared the stage with surviving members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, and Robert Plant in 1988, 1990, and 2007.

In 2007, he drummed at the band's reunion during the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert. That performance shattered the Guinness World Record for ticket demand. The show spawned Celebration Day, a concert film and album that snagged a GRAMMY award.

Bonham launched his Led Zeppelin Evening back in 2010. The production has opened for Heart and Kid Rock. His crew includes singer James Dylan, lead guitarist Jimmy Sakurai, keyboardist and guitarist Alex Howland, and bassist and mandolinist Dorian Heartsong.

"My last tour of Australia and New Zealand was nothing short of electrifying, and I know the April tour will raise the bar even higher," Jason Bonham added. "I'm counting down the days until JBLZE share our final, powerful celebration of Physical Graffiti together."