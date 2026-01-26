ContestsConcerts + Events
The Macumb Daily: The Golden Halo Defiled by Wiener-Mobile

Are you familiar with The Onion? It’s been around for the better part of 40 years. It’s a satire publication. Detroit, we have our own Onion. Meet The Macumb Daily….

Donielle Flynn
An AI generate image: A wiener-mobile is driving through the outdoor art installation on Hall Rd.

That’s how you do it!

Andrew Kozinski

Are you familiar with The Onion? It's been around for the better part of 40 years. It's a satire publication. Detroit, we have our own Onion. Meet The Macumb Daily. The Macumb Daily isn’t a traditional paper filled with city council minutes or college sports box scores. Rather, it’s a vividly creative spoof publication that has become a viral sensation around Metro Detroit for its wild, absurd, and downright unforgettable takes on local life in Macomb County.

Who Did This?

Created by Michigan writer and humorist Andrew Kozinski, The Macumb Daily skewers everyday culture with headlines and features that feel like they sprang straight from a Motor City inside joke. Whether it’s the mysterious “Golden Halo” (Butthole) in one tongue-in-cheek visual gag or Sandy the motorized shopping cart’s ongoing adventures cruising the aisles of Meijer's, The Macumb Daily uses AI for good. It creates, obviously, incredulous situations that only Andrew can dream of. We're glad he's sharing his dreams with the class.

In Andrew's latest adventure, he used AI to make a test run with the weiner-mobile through the Golden Butthole. You can't make this stuff up, wait...

Check out the video HERE. Part of the appeal of Macumb Daily comes from its deep roots in places Detroiters know and recognize. Viral pieces often reference beloved local landmarks such as Lakeside Mall. The publication is turning familiar names into the backdrop for outlandish comedy sketches and parody “news” clips that have racked up shares on social platforms. Instead of standard reporting, readers get absurd headlines, mock investigations, and comic exaggerations that have just enough truth to grab your attention and more than enough humor to keep it.

Andrew also has an awesome video/idea for making Sandy a snowplow. She shoots snow from her nose.

You can follow The Macumb Daily on Facebook at Macumb Breaking News.

This story is Meme Lord approved. Vote for Andrew for mayor.

Golden ButtholeMacomb County
Donielle FlynnEditor
Donielle Flynn has two kids, two cats, two dogs, and a love of all things rock. She’s been in radio decades and held down top-rated day parts at Detroit, Philadelphia, and Washington DC radio stations throughout her tenure. She enjoys writing about rock news, the Detroit community, and she has a series called “The Story Behind” where she researches the history of classic rock songs.
