ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Michigan Meijer Stores Testing New bottle return machines

Meijer Stores in Michigan could revolutionize how customers redeem their 10-cent refunds. A new, large-capacity bottle return machine is being tested. The concept is like a giant Coin Star machine,…

Screamin' Scott
bottles and cans being returned for deposit
Photo/Don Ryan

Meijer Stores in Michigan could revolutionize how customers redeem their 10-cent refunds. A new, large-capacity bottle return machine is being tested.

The concept is like a giant Coin Star machine, but for bottles and cans

The machines developed by Tomra allow consumers to drop a significant number of empty bottles and cans in at the same time rather than inserting them one by one.

The machines then calculate the number of containers eligible for a refund and process them for recycling.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy provided a grant for Norway-based Tomra to purchase and install the machines. 

Meijer stores in Waterford and Wyoming near Grand Rapids are the first to deploy the machines as part of a pilot program. The retail giant has no current plans to expand the pilot program to additional stores.

Here's How It Works

See how to use the new TOMRA R1 reverse vending machine! TOMRA R1 brings easy, mess-free recycling and lets you pour over 100 empty drink containers into the machine in one go - rather than inserting them one by one. 

Where Can I Find The New Bottle Return Machines?

Meijer stores in Waterford and Wyoming near Grand Rapids are the first to deploy the machines as part of a pilot program. The retail giant has no current plans to expand the pilot program to additional stores.

Here's the fun part: You don't have to separate your aluminum from your plastic

They can all go in the same machine. You still have to do glass bottles separately. Don't have to load each bottle individually. You just dump the whole bag into the machine at once.

Bottle Return in Michigan Down Since Covid Era

Bottle return rates in Michigan have dropped significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Falling from a pre-pandemic high of nearly 90% (89% in 2019) to a record low of 70.4% in 2024.

The decline is largely attributed to the program's temporary shutdown in 2020, which disrupted consumer habits, and to the low, stagnant value of the 10-cent deposit. 

This new way of returning cans might change the way people feel. Still plagued with long lines and broken machines.

MichiganpopShopping
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
Sold sign on house with family in the background
Local NewsOakland County Grant Awards $270,000 to 54 First-Time Homebuyers
Group of adult students attending computer course. Focus on teacher talking with an adult man.
Local NewsPer Scholas Detroit Transforms Tech Careers With Free IT Training and Job Placement
Vibrant orange cocktail on the rooftop bar's black table with aerial urban view in the backdrop
Local NewsPine Hall: Detroit’s Historic Rooftop Bar with Local Flavors Debuts Spring 2026
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect