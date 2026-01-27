David Bowie Released ‘Station to Station’ 50 Years Ago, Introducing Thin White Duke Persona

David Bowie released his 10th studio album Station to Station on Jan. 23, 1976. The record introduced the Thin White Duke character and marked a shift from American soul to European electronic music.

Bowie was riding high off his first No. 1 single in the U.S. with "Fame" from Young Americans. He recorded the new LP at Cherokee Studios in Los Angeles in late 1975 after shooting the film The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Station to Station connected the Philly soul sound of Young Americans with the experimental work that would arrive on Low, the first of three records made with Brian Eno in Berlin. German bands like Kraftwerk and Neu! shaped the album's direction.

The 10-minute title track opened with sounds mimicking an approaching train before shifting into a driving groove. Three of the six songs took on art-funk shades while the other three explored krautrock electronica.

Bowie played the Moog and Mellotron on the record. Guitarist Carlos Alomar and E Street Band piano player Roy Bittan handled other instruments. George Murray and Dennis Davis created a rhythm section that would work with Bowie throughout the late 1970s.

Station to Station hit No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart, better than Young Americans' No. 9 showing. It remained his highest-charting LP in the U.S. until The Next Day hit No. 2 in 2013 and Blackstar debuted at No. 1 in 2016.

"Golden Years" spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10. The track showed up on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie A Knight's Tale.

The Thin White Duke persona dominated Bowie's public life for the next year. Dressed in a white shirt and black waistcoat, the character showed themes of detachment and emotional numbness.