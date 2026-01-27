ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

David Bowie Released ‘Station to Station’ 50 Years Ago, Introducing Thin White Duke Persona

David Bowie released his 10th studio album Station to Station on Jan. 23, 1976. The record introduced the Thin White Duke character and marked a shift from American soul to European…

Dan Teodorescu
British pop rock singer David Bowie in concert at Earl's Court, London during Isolar II – The 1978 World Tour.
Evening Standard / Stringer via Getty Images

David Bowie released his 10th studio album Station to Station on Jan. 23, 1976. The record introduced the Thin White Duke character and marked a shift from American soul to European electronic music.

Bowie was riding high off his first No. 1 single in the U.S. with "Fame" from Young Americans. He recorded the new LP at Cherokee Studios in Los Angeles in late 1975 after shooting the film The Man Who Fell to Earth.

Station to Station connected the Philly soul sound of Young Americans with the experimental work that would arrive on Low, the first of three records made with Brian Eno in Berlin. German bands like Kraftwerk and Neu! shaped the album's direction.

The 10-minute title track opened with sounds mimicking an approaching train before shifting into a driving groove. Three of the six songs took on art-funk shades while the other three explored krautrock electronica.

"Golden Years" became the biggest single. Both "Word on a Wing" and "Stay" ran more than six minutes. The closing track was a cover of "Wild Is the Wind" by Ned Washington and Dimitri Tiomkin.

Bowie played the Moog and Mellotron on the record. Guitarist Carlos Alomar and E Street Band piano player Roy Bittan handled other instruments. George Murray and Dennis Davis created a rhythm section that would work with Bowie throughout the late 1970s.

Station to Station hit No. 3 on the Billboard albums chart, better than Young Americans' No. 9 showing. It remained his highest-charting LP in the U.S. until The Next Day hit No. 2 in 2013 and Blackstar debuted at No. 1 in 2016.

"Golden Years" spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10. The track showed up on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie A Knight's Tale.

The Thin White Duke persona dominated Bowie's public life for the next year. Dressed in a white shirt and black waistcoat, the character showed themes of detachment and emotional numbness.

Bowie admitted he remembered little of the recording sessions because of his cocaine addiction during this period. He left Los Angeles for Europe after the Isolar Tour in 1976, seeking distance from the city that had shaped the record.

David BowieE Street Band
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is using his fame and metal voice for a good cause. He's raising funds for cancer research.
MusicBlack Sabbath Member Tony Iommi’s Guitar Raises More Than $60,000 for CharityAnne Erickson
Singers recording 'Do They Know Its Christmas' for Band Aid at Basing St Studios, November 26th 1984.
MusicHear ‘N Aid Charity Album from 1985 Set for 2027 Reissue With New MaterialLaura Adkins
Megadeath perform at Ozzfest at the Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMegadeth’s Final Album Soars on Charts, Features Metallica TrackDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect