Ken Settle Detroit Concert Photographer Dies at 66

Ken Settle Detroit concert photographer… his career spanned more than four decades of live music in Detroit and around the world.

Ken Settle, Detroit concert photographer and historian, a beloved and highly respected member of the Detroit community, has died at the age of 66. Responding to a wellness check, local police entered Settle’s home and discovered that he had passed away. Friends and colleagues say he had not been feeling well in recent days.

Ken Settle's Life-Long Passion as a Photographer

Settle’s career spanned more than four decades. He left an indelible mark on the visual legacy of rock music in Detroit and beyond. Photographing concerts while still in his teens, Ken was shooting early performances by local legend Bob Seger in the clubs, skating rinks, and arenas of southeastern Michigan. Over the years, his work appeared in major music publications worldwide. Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Creem, People, and Guitar World made Ken's photos a part of their publications.

From intimate shots of blues and rock legends onstage to sweeping concert images in large venues, Settle was known for his ability to capture the raw energy and emotion of live performance. His Detroit portfolio included iconic moments featuring a wide array of artists. Prince, Eric Clapton, Chris Cornell, and countless others, all added to Ken's visual chronicle of the city’s rich musical history.

Of this photo shoot with the Black Crowes in 1990, Ken Settle told The Detroit Free Press, "The Black Crowes came to Detroit on their first headlining promo tour in 1990. They were promoting their debut album. They were booked at The Ritz in Roseville. The band was staying at The Days Inn downtown on Michigan Avenue. This photo was taken on the old trolley tracks on Washington Blvd. I brought along that old step ladder that Chris Robinson is sitting on from home... In case I would need something to add a bit of visual interest."<br>Ken Settle

Settle’s photography was not only widely published but widely respected. His photographs have been included in international collections, books, and exhibitions. Ken Settle's work was selected as part of the Kodak Rock Photography Collection, highlighting some of the greatest rock images of the past 50 years.

The Gift of Storytelling

Those who knew him remember Settle not just for his technical skill but for his generosity, warmth, and storytelling. He had often spoken about writing a memoir to share the many stories behind the images, moments with artists, backstage encounters, and the unique culture of live music that he helped document.

Ken's Facebook page was the place where he shared his photos and stories. He had a huge following who will deeply miss Ken's presence, photos, and stories. Ken's page has been flooded with condolences and stories of Ken. It's a vivid testament to the power of rock music and the man who made it unforgettable through his lens.

Settle is survived by family, friends, and a vast community of fans, musicians, and fellow photographers who were inspired by his work.

For a deeper look at Ken Settle’s work and impact on the Detroit music scene, see our spotlight feature HERE.

Ken Settle David Bowie - 1991 State Theatre Photo Courtesy of Ken Settle

Thinking of Ken

I worked with Ken often. We had a shared passion for the history of Detroit concerts. Ken was the kindest person and so willing to share his talent and stories. He was a one-of-a-kind and will be deeply missed.

Ken Settle is the guy who was an underage teen sneaking into the Rock and Roll Farm not to drink, but to get photos of Bob Seger. He is the photographer Ozzy aimed for the year he was hosing people down at Ozzfest. He is the guy who drove home looking like a crime scene after getting sprayed with blood at the Alice Cooper show. And he has a million more stories, told and untold.