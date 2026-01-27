ContestsConcerts + Events
41st Anniversary of The Romantics What I Like About You

Detroit’s own Romantics formed in Detroit, Michigan, on Valentine’s Day, 1977. Known for their high-energy, guitar-driven, and catchy 1980s hits like “What I Like About You” and “Talking in Your…

Screamin' Scott
The Romantics - ‘The Romantics’

The Romantics 1980.

Epic

Detroit's own Romantics formed in Detroit, Michigan, on Valentine’s Day, 1977. Known for their high-energy, guitar-driven, and catchy 1980s hits like "What I Like About You" and "Talking in Your Sleep".

Frank Pettis

The Romantics: Red Carpet Lounge 1977 (photo Frank Pettis)

The Hit What I Like About You History

Mike Skill came up with the history making gutiar lick. Mike Skill quickly came up with the chugging Guitar rhythm in his dad's house, and smoothed it out at the picnic table in the backyard of Mike's family’s house, one late summer, nearly fall, early afternoon.

Drummer Jimmy Marinos picked Mike up for rehearsal that day when I came up with What I Like About You, Mike played him the chords as I was sitting on that picnic table in the back yard at my parents' house. Mike was getting ready to go to rehearsal with Jimmy. Mike was worried they would not remember the song. Jimmy even suggested I jump in the back seat of his car and keep playing the song I came up with...... True story!

Jimmy and Mike arrive at the rehearsal building alone, just the two of them.

Mike immediately sat down and started playing my guitar and we went over what I came up with at my parents house and opened with the simple chords as Jimmy Marinos jumped in with his signature animal groove... and instantly dropped in singing, scatting, jamming in free form, sketching a lyric, throwing words against the wall to see what would stick, As I scattered with back ups.. Uh-huh, Hey! Uh huh! And "What I Like About You" was born and completed by Marinos and Mike Skill.

Mike Skill - lead guitar, backing vocals

Wally Palmar - lead vocals and backing vocalsrhythm guitarharmonica

Rich Cole - bass,

Jimmy Marinos - drumspercussion, lead vocals on "What I Like About You."

On the Road Again, but a Little Different

Wally Palmar, Coz Canler, Bruce Witkin, Joey Malone, Mike Rizzi

I think it is the current line-up because of changes over the years. The band is currently on tour with Toto and will be here in Michigan for a WCSX show on August 29th at Pine Knob Music Theater.

Toto on concert tour poster

Look for the Romantics on tour with Toto

