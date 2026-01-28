Everclear Revives 90s Nostalgia at 2026 Gig with Classic Hits and Fan Favorites

Everclear hit the stage at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre on Jan. 16. They played hits spanning decades. "Santa Monica" rang out. So did "Everything to Everyone."

Lead singer Art Alexakis commanded the show, his voice cutting through as fans belted lyrics that had carved out a chunk of the alt-rock scene during the 1990s and early 2000s. AltWire wrote, "Friday night at the Aztec Theatre felt like stepping into a portal into the 90s-2000's."

The Aztec Theatre's layout brought performers within reach. Fans crammed into the San Antonio spot and roared back at each track.

Between numbers, Alexakis cracked jokes and dropped stories. His chatter turned what could've been a standard concert into something that felt like reconnecting with old friends over shared memories.

They pulled tracks from across their timeline. Sparkle and Fade classics blended with other songs that have stuck around through the years, still getting play in their rotation.

People clapped and shouted lyrics. Every time a familiar guitar line kicked in, the theater surged with noise and movement.