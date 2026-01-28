How Accurate is this Groundhog Really?

Groundhog Day (Feb. 2) is a tradition where a groundhog's emergence from its sleep is used to predict the weather. If the groundhog sees its shadow, six more weeks of winter are forecasted; if not, an early spring is predicted. The most famous, Punxsutawney Phil, makes his prediction in Pennsylvania.

Here in Michigan, we have our own Weather rodent. Woody Woodchuck.

Here's Woody in Action

Groundhog History

Held annually on February 2nd, which serves as the midpoint between the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

Punxsutawney Phil: Based in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Phil has been making predictions since 1887, with Punxsutawney Groundhog Club members in top hats overseeing the ceremony.

Jeff Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, Jeff Swensen / Stringer via Getty Images

Michigan's Woody Woodchuck

Cold Clippers aside, this week, some relief may be on the way — if Michigan's weather-forecasting groundhog makes the right prediction on Feb. 2.

Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck — doesn't see her shadow on Monday, Feb. 2, we might be in for an early spring.

According to Folklore, if groundhogs, known as woodchucks in Michigan

Don't see their shadows: Early spring weather is right around the corner, and we can expect warm temperatures in the coming weeks.

See their shadow: They will retreat and there will be six more weeks of wintry weather

Who Is Better at predicting the forecast of Spring?

Michigan's "official" groundhog, Woody the Woodchuck, who resides at the Howell Nature Center and began forecasting in 1999, also has a 67% accuracy rate.

Phil has been right only about 35% of the time, but is famous for throwing parties and is a movie star.

More Animal Weather Predictors