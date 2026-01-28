Win tickets to Southern Hospitality Tour: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers at Pine Knob!

Southern Rock Under the Stars at Pine Knob

94.7 WCSX is giving you a chance to experience a summer night built on grit, groove, and classic American rock. The Southern Hospitality Tour featuring The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers, with support from Southall, rolls into Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, July 18, 2026—and you could be there with free tickets from WCSX, register for your chance to win below!

This tour brings together bands that know how to stretch out a song, lean into the groove, and let the music breathe. The Black Crowes deliver blues-based rock with swagger and soul, mixing timeless hits with deep cuts and extended jams that feel right at home in an outdoor setting. Their live shows are raw, loose, and built for fans who appreciate musicianship as much as attitude.

Whiskey Myers adds a modern edge rooted in Southern rock, country grit, and straight-ahead storytelling. Their sound hits hard and honest, pairing driving rhythms with lyrics that stick with you long after the show ends. Live, they bring intensity without overdoing it—perfect for a crowd that wants music that feels real.

Opening the night, Southall sets the tone with a sound that blends heartland rock and roots-driven energy, warming up the crowd as the sun goes down and the volume goes up.

Pine Knob Music Theatre is the ideal backdrop for a night like this. A July evening, cold drink in hand, music echoing through the trees—it’s the kind of setting where rock shows feel timeless. Whether you’re singing along from the pavilion or stretched out on the lawn, this is the kind of concert that turns into a shared memory.

If you’re a WCSX listener who loves classic rock with a Southern backbone, this show belongs on your calendar. All you have to do is enter for your chance to win.

Show details:

Southern Hospitality Tour

The Black Crowes & Whiskey Myers

Support from Southall

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Purchase tickets here!



