Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music Seeking Volunteers

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music wants volunteers, so if spending time giving back to the Center sounds like fun, here's what you have to do.

The Bruce Springsteen Center, which is located on the campus of Monmouth University in Long Branch, New Jersey, is taking applications for their docent program. According to the Center, these docents will "play a vital role in shaping the visitor experience at the new Center, which is dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and celebrating American music and its cultural impact."

What Volunteers at the Bruce Springsteen Center Will Do

These volunteers will lead guided tours and "serving as knowledgeable ambassadors for the Center’s exhibitions, programs, and mission." Those who are selected for the role will get in-person training before the establishment opens in the spring.

"This docent program is an opportunity for passionate, curious, and engaged individuals to help bring American music history to life for our visitors," Melissa Ziobro, director of curatorial affairs, said in a statement. "These volunteer docents will be essential to fostering meaningful, memorable experiences for audiences of all ages."

"Thank you for your interest in serving as a docent at the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music," they state on the official website. "Our volunteer docents will play an essential role in welcoming visitors, interpreting exhibitions, and sharing the stories of American music history. Required trainings will take place in the Spring, before our new Center opens."

The executive director of the Center is Bob Santelli, which their website states is "a noted blues and rock historian, curator, music journalist, and a Grammy Award winner." For more information, visit the Springsteen Center website.

Springsteen didn’t just write songs, he built a language for American rock music that generations of artists are still borrowing from. He took blue-collar stories and made them feel cinematic without sanding off the grit. The characters in his songs weren’t symbols, they were people, worn down, hopeful, stubborn, alive. Springsteen proved rock could be political, emotional, and massive without losing its humanity. His influence isn’t just in sound, it’s in approach.