Halfway to Veterans Day: Sign the petition
Ready to Sign the petition? Click here to show your support Hey Detroit, Big Jim here from Big Jim’s House. You know me as the voice on your radio each…
Ready to Sign the petition? Click here to show your support
Hey Detroit, Big Jim here from Big Jim’s House. You know me as the voice on your radio each morning, but I’m also an eight-year U.S. Navy Submarine Service veteran.
🇺🇸 Halfway to Veterans Day Campaign
I'm asking for your support of my petition to recognize May 11th — the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”or the calendar.
✅ This petition comes from a simple belief:
Don’t wait to say thank you.
Michigan does a good job honoring veterans every November 11. But service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either.
I’m asking Michigan leaders to formally recognize May 11th — the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
This would be a day of appreciation, not a paid holiday and not a new government program.
Just recognition.