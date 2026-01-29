Halfway to Veterans Day: Sign the petition

ContestsConcerts + Events
Jim O'Brien
Hey Detroit, Big Jim here from Big Jim’s House. You know me as the voice on your radio each morning, but I’m also an eight-year U.S. Navy Submarine Service veteran.

Big Jim service

🇺🇸 Halfway to Veterans Day Campaign

I'm asking for your support of my petition to recognize May 11th — the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”or the calendar.

This petition comes from a simple belief:

Don’t wait to say thank you.

Michigan does a good job honoring veterans every November 11. But service doesn’t happen once a year — and appreciation shouldn’t either.

I’m asking Michigan leaders to formally recognize May 11th — the calendar halfway point to Veterans Day — as “Halfway to Veterans Day.”
This would be a day of appreciation, not a paid holiday and not a new government program.
Just recognition.

Jim O'Brien
Jim O'Brien is the Host of "Big Jim's House" Morning Show at 94.7 WCSX in Detroit. Jim spent eight years in the U.S. Naval Submarine Service, has appeared on Shark Tank (Man Medals Season 5 Ep. 2), raised over two million dollars for local charities and is responsible for Glenn Frey Drive and Bob Seger Blvd in the Motor City. Jim's relationship with Classic Rock includes considering Bob Seger, Phil Collen from Def Leppard, Wally Palmer of the Romantics and many others good friends. Jim writes about ‘80s movies, cars, weird food trends and “as seen on TikTok” content.
