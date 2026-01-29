Styx Frontman Tommy Shaw Surprised by Band’s Choice to Play 1978 Album in Vegas

Styx frontman Tommy Shaw didn't anticipate his bandmates picking Pieces of Eight as the centerpiece for their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre. Shows started Jan. 23. They run through Jan. 31.

"Apparently, they like it," Shaw said with a laugh during a recent interview with USA TODAY. "I couldn't believe the band wanted to do that one."

The 1978 album sold more than 3 million copies and climbed to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart. Songs like "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)," "Sing for the Day," and "Renegade" became hits.

Shaw, 72, wrote the three hits and also sang lead on them. The songwriter said he still feels unsure about his own music.

"We started playing some of those songs like "Great White Hope, ' and I forgot how nerdy we are with some of the instrumental breaks that we take, a little prog rock-ish," Shaw continued. "It's amazing that we played it back then, but we just didn't think about it."

Shaw said the band keeps touring "because we can." Most members are married. His wife Jeanne stays as busy as he does with her own schedule and interests. "I haven't seen any tears when I leave to go on the road," he said. "I always blow her a kiss when I leave and if I forgot, I'll put a video on my phone and send it to her."

"It's so much fun to be in this band," Shaw added. "This band is so detail-oriented and there is so much joy. We've gotten away from the bad vibes between band members or anything uncomfortable and now there is a lot of laughing and lots of dinners."

Styx released its 18th album, Circling From Above, in 2025. Shaw and bandmates James "J.Y." Young, Todd Sucherman, Lawrence Gowan, Will Evankovich, and Terry Gowan will tour amphitheaters for two months this summer on a double bill with Chicago. Original member Chuck Panozzo will make appearances.