The Beatles Crazy Idea January 57 years Ago

On January 30, 1969, The Beatles performed their final live concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters in London

On January 30th, 1969, The Beatles went right to the top. Top of the building and put on a historic 45 min concert, which would be their last ever. But what a concert.

Who Had The Idea to Play on the Roof?

The Beatles first choice wasn't the rooftop in the beginning. Ideas ranged from an amphitheater to a cruise ship; the rooftop concept is often credited to Ringo Starr after a lunchtime discussion.

It was designed to be an "honest" live performance, free from studio polish, aiming to restore band unity and provide a climax for their film Let It Be. Despite reluctance from some members, John Lennon famously said, "Let's do it," breaking the tension.

The Cold Concert

A bitter 45 degrees and a crisp, windy Winter day in London. John wore Yoko Ono's fur coat, Ringo wore his wife's red raincoat. Paul McCartney dressed up in a suit, and George Harrison had on a long black fur coat

The four Beatles and Billy Preston arrived on the roof at around 12:30 pm.[When they began to play, there was confusion nearby among members of the public, many of whom were on their lunch break.

News of the event spread, and crowds began to congregate in the streets and on the flat rooftops of nearby buildings. Most responded positively to the concert, but the Metropolitan Police grew concerned about noise and traffic issues.

Key Details of the Rooftop Concert:

Date: January 30, 1969.

Location: 3 Savile Row, London (Apple Corps rooftop).

Songs Performed: Multiple takes of "Get Back," "Don't Let Me Down," "I've Got a Feeling," "One After 909," and "Dig a Pony".

The Crowd: Surprised commuters and office workers on the street below.

The Police: Officers arrived to stop the performance due to noise complaints.

The event marked the end of the band's live performances and featured in the 1970 film Let It Be and the 2021 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back.

