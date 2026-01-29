Groundhog Games: Woody the Woodchuck and Punxsutawney Phil

Punxsutawney Phil is the famous Pennsylvania groundhog who has supposedly predicted the weather annually on February 2 since 1887. He is considered immortal by the Inner Circle of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, who claim he stays young by drinking a magical “groundhog punch”. Phil currently lives in a climate-controlled home at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Every February 2, we wait with bated breath for one of nature’s most unpredictable weather forecasters: the humble groundhog. But this year we’re doing things differently at WCSX. It’s time for a head-to-head Groundhog Games showdown between Michigan’s own Woody the Woodchuck at the Howell Nature Center and the world’s most famous forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil from Gobbler’s Knob, Pennsylvania.

Think figure skating meets meteorology. Think Winter Olympics meets Cheesehead hats. Let’s break it down by statistical and ridiculous categories.

Groundhog Games: Woody the Woodchuck vs Punxsutawney Phil

Accuracy

Who predicts an early spring more often? According to records, Woody’s got a respectable around 65–67% accuracy rate for calling spring correctly. That’s better than the “official” statistics you’ll find for Punxsutawney Phil, whose long-term accuracy is often estimated closer to a coin flip or worse: many analyses place Phil’s predictive success at roughly 36–40%. Plus, over the last 20 years, according to NOAA, Phil has been right just 30% of the time.

Shadow Dancing

It’s all about style here. Phil’s tradition of emerging at dawn in top hat pageantry is the supreme classic. Showing up in their Tuesday best with tuxedos and scrolls, the official handlers are dressed like meteorological royalty. Woody’s approach is more down-to-earth (literally): she’s judged by how long she stays outside on her ceremonial stump to “call” spring rather than by her shadow.

Crowd Appeal

Sorry, Woody, but Phil wins this one. Tens of thousands of fans still flock to Gobbler’s Knob every Groundhog Day. That national celebrity legacy is tough to beat. Phil has been calling spring for more than 100 years, and he gets his own TV time. Woody is popular and talked about in the Metro Detroit area. She's been calling since 1999.

Timing

When winter refuses to quit, and you’re ready for warmth now, Woody’s no-nonsense 30-second stump ritual brings results fast. Phil’s sunrise spectacle? Magical, but it’s early morning, and you might need coffee... and the day off. This year's festivities for Gobbler's Knob begin at 3:00 in the morning, with Phil expected around 7:07. Woody's festivities start around 7:30, with Woody's appearance expected around 8:30.

Final Scorecard (Rodent Style)

• Accuracy: Woody wins

• Shadow Dancing: Phil dominates

• Crowd Appeal: Phil wins

• Timing: Woody pokes ahead