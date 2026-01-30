87 Groundhogs That Predict the Weather Besides Phil

Woody the woodchuck at the Howell Nature Center grabbing a bite of one of her favorite snacks. This Groundhog that predicts weather has a 65% accuracy rate in predicting the weather. She’s been our go-to groundhog since 1999.

Every February 2, folks across North America turn their eyes toward a furry forecaster on Groundhog Day. Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania is the most famous of the groundhogs that predict the weather. However, he’s just one of dozens of critters doing their part to tell us whether spring is on the way.

According to the groundhog-tracking site Groundhog-Day.com, there are 88 named weather-forecasting animals recorded across the U.S. and Canada. 74 of those are right here in the U.S.A. These furry forecasters range from weathered veterans to local favorites. Every one brings a bit of lore and regional pride to Groundhog Day.

Michigan’s Own Weather Rodent

Michigan has its own seasonal seer: Woody the Woodchuck, making her predictions from The Howell Nature Preserve each February. Woody doesn’t rely solely on shadows like many of her counterparts; instead, her forecast comes from how long she spends outside on her stump. If Woody stays more than 30 seconds, it means early spring. Less than 30 seconds suggests that we'll see six more weeks of winter.

Longest-Serving Groundhogs That Predict Weather

Some weather predictors have decades of experience under their belts. The iconic Punxsutawney Phil has been part of the tradition since 1887, making him one of the oldest and most famous of the groundhogs that predict the weather in the U.S. However, Phil's “accuracy” has come under fire on more than one occasion, and arguably, no better than chance. Other long-standing forecasters include Staten Island Chuck (tracking predictions since the early 1980s). Jimmy the Groundhog of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, has been the star of Groundhog Day celebrations for more than 75 years.

Who Has the Best Track Record?

While Phil gets the headline billing, others have delivered more consistent results. For example, Staten Island Chuck has been credited with an 80–85% accuracy rate in some records, far higher than Phil’s roughly 39% success rate over many decades. Data from weather researchers shows some lesser-known groundhogs that predict weather more accurately. The groundhogs that predict the weather in Oil Springs, Ontario, and Unadilla, New York, have enjoyed success rates above 75–80%, though interpretations vary.

Groundhog vs. Woodchuck — Same Creature, Two Names

Despite the different names, there’s no biological difference between a “groundhog” and a “woodchuck.” Both names refer to the same species: Marmota monax. They are a type of large ground squirrel found across much of the eastern U.S. and Canada. The dual names likely come from regional language variations. “Woodchuck” stems from Native American words, while “groundhog” describes the animal’s burrowing, ground-dwelling habits.

Why We Still Watch Them

Groundhog Day traces back to European Candlemas traditions, where the weather on February 2 was thought to forecast the rest of winter. When German settlers brought the ritual to Pennsylvania in the 1700s, they adapted it to the locally common groundhog. The tradition grew into a light-hearted annual celebration that blends folklore, local culture, and plenty of photo ops.