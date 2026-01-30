I Thank You Friday- Ann Robertson & Family

Hello to all of our veterans and 94.7 WCSX Classic Rock listeners. Friday is upon us and for this week, our I Thank You shout out goes to Ann Robertson & her military family.

When a civilian signs up for the greatest honor, they start a journey that changes their world and leaves behind the one they knew. While that journey can transform a civilian to soldier and take them to faraway lands, the world that they knew is still there and with that the many loved ones in their family and friends feel their absence and always wonder when they'll be together again.

Ann Robertson Ann Robertson & her Military Family, Sons Daniel Robertson, Michael Robertson, and significant other Tim Shosey. All three are U.S. Army Veterans.

Often times, military spouses and family of the soldiers go unnoticed, but their sacrifices and contributions are truly inspiring and just as important. Like any family there are good days and bad when a family member is serving their country. For one individual and her family, it's a story with highs and lows but thru it all faith, hope, and love prevail and that is from 94.7 WCSX listener Ann Robertson.

Honor & Duty from Early on in Life

Born and raised in Michigan, Ann grew up in Memphis and early on learned the importance of Honor and Duty. Ann's father: James Elmer Castleman, was an Army veteran infantry during WW2. James returned from war received a job with Grace engineering in the town of Memphis where Ann's family grew up. Patriotism wavered strong in Ann's house which would be a recuring theme in her life as time went on.

Army veteran infantry of WW2 James Elmer Castleman

Later in life Ann met her significant other Tim Shosey. Tim grew up in Brighton and is an Army veteran himself. Tim is currently commander of American Legion Post 4 (located in Mt. Clemens). While serving Tim was in communications and was stationed in Korea and Monterey, California during the Granada era.

U.S. Army Veteran Tim Shosey

As told by Ann herself: "Tim has been commander of American Legion Post 4 for a while now, it takes a lot of our time, but he is devoted. It takes a lot of our personal time but it's worth it. We do a lot of fundraising for veteran organizations, but he also still works full-time in IT. He is soon going to be 64 years old his birthday is in July."

Ann would continue to be connected to the ups and downs of a military family with her two sons serving for the U.S. Army. Her sons Michael Robertson & Daniel Robertson.

A Band of Brothers

U.S. Army veteran brothers Michael and Daniel Robertson

As told by Ann, "Michael is an Army veteran. His MOS was transportation. During his service, he bounced between Kuwait and Syria for 10 months. During this service Michael went dark for 10 days on a secret mission. Going dark for 10 days, only a military mom can know the fear of not hearing from their child over there. All you can really tell yourself is you know that nobody's knocking at your door so he has to be okay and until you hear from them that's all you really can tell yourself because you know you can't make contact you can't do anything but wait and as the song goes, the waiting is the hardest part."

Thankfully, Michael returned and med boarded out a couple years ago. Michael received his CDL and currently is a truck driver driving across the great nation that he served.



"My youngest child which is my second son his name is Daniel. Like his brother, he too is Army veteran. While serving, his MLS was combat engineer. His deployment took him to Romania for several months, right around the time the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022. Today, he is now home and has a family of his own.

Veterans that Never Stop Serving

American Legion Post 4 located in Mt. Clemens

The journey of a Veteran unfolds to a new chapter when a soldier is given their honorable discharge. When a soldier comes home many choose to serve and support fellow veterans in a different capacity joining local chapters VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), DAV (Disabled American Veterans), or American Legion to name a few. As stated earlier, Tim is currently commander of American Legion Post 4 and Ann is an active member.

If you have ever driven on Groesbeck Hwy near Mt. Clemens, chances are you have seen the F-101 B Voodoo Fighter Jet located out front of the American Legion Post 4. While eye catching from the road, it serves as a reminder of the machinery and force that once was used to preserve Freedom and Democracy for Americans.

The creed of American Legion Post 4 is as follows: "Harry Ollrich American Legion Post 4 Mission and Purpose is to support the Preamble of the American Legion. Our success depends on understanding and supporting the fight for veteran's rights, past, present, and future, and is never ending. While our purpose remains unchanged, our capabilities must not. Our environment is constantly changing. We must stay out front to be this Nation's leading advocate for our veterans' rights and affairs. For our continued success, we must support and provide first-rate service to our veterans and our community. Post 4 will always remain committed to support all local, state and national American Legion programs."

Two examples of the program and support that the American Legion Post 4 takes pride in includes the Patriot Team Honor Guard and the American Legion Riders.

American Legion Post 4 Honor Guard

As stated on their page, "As a member of the Patriot Team Honor Guard, we are a volunteer group honored to give tribute to our fallen Comrades. Every Veteran is entitled to our services. While ceremonies may vary somewhat according to the needs of the loved ones, each includes a reading, the folding and presentation of the United States Flag, rifle volley, and TAPS. We are flexible and will travel out of Macomb County. There is no fee for our services, but we do accept donations."

A local chapter for the riders, "American Legion Riders chapters are well known for their charitable work, which has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local children's hospitals, schools, veterans' homes and severely wounded servicemembers. Since 2006, Riders nationwide have participated in The American Legion Legacy Run, first raising money for scholarships for children of U.S. military personnel killed since Sept. 11, 2001, and now for the Veterans & Children Foundation, which funds American Legion service officer training and provides grants for at-risk minor children of Legionnaires and active-duty military."

Community Events for Everyone to Enjoy

As seen below, the work of the American Legion Post 4 and their members is a year-round effort with many activities and events offered to the public. Consider reaching out and paying a visit to one of these great events that helps many that have helped preserve the freedoms we enjoy every day.

American Legion Riders Chapter 4 - Mt. Clemens Benefit January 31st, 2026

American Legion Riders Chapter 4 6th Annual Blessing of the Bikes April 26th, 2026

To every military family: The sacrifices, unwavering support, and resilience you take on leave its mark and is beyond greatly appreciated. You serve alongside your soldier every single day. As a military family, let it be known that keeping the “home fires burning” can take its toll; even more so now. Bless the amazing military families. For those here at 94.7 WCSX, we say THANK YOU to Ann Robertson and your family!

Every Veteran has a story to share

Remember, when you see a veteran, thank them for their service listen to their journey and stories. Let them know that their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and that they are appreciated for their service which allows us to enjoy the freedoms that we have today.