Philadelphia Snowplow Rage

A viral video appears to show a Philadelphia sanitation driver deliberately plowing snow onto parked cars following a major winter storm, prompting public backlash and an internal city investigation.

The 35-second clip was filmed on Monday, January 26, one day after more than nine inches of snow fell across the city. The video shows a sanitation truck driving down Allegheny Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood while heavy snow is pushed directly toward vehicles parked along the curb.

The footage quickly spread on social media after being first reported by NBC10 Philadelphia.

When Was the Video Recorded?

The video was recorded one day after a major winter storm, on January 26, following snowfall totals exceeding nine inches in parts of Philadelphia.

The timing is significant because residents were still digging out from the storm, and many cars remained parked on snow-covered streets due to limited parking options and travel restrictions.

What Does the Video Show?

The video shows a city sanitation truck moving down a residential street while pushing snow toward curbside parked vehicles instead of away from them.

As the truck advances, snow visibly piles onto cars, further burying them. The person filming appears to be a resident observing the scene from nearby.

The clip also captures the driver making multiple profanity-laced comments directed at residents whose cars are being covered in snow.

What Did the Sanitation Driver Say?

In the video, the driver can be heard making several explicit remarks, including:

“If your car look like this just go and head the f--- back in the house.”

“If I can’t drive, you b----es can’t drive.”

“Happy snow day motherf---er. We tearing this s--- up.”

The language and tone have become a major focus of public criticism, with many viewers calling the behavior unprofessional and intentionally hostile.

Where Did the Incident Occur?

The incident occurred on Allegheny Avenue in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Kensington is a densely populated area where many residents rely on street parking. During snow emergencies, moving vehicles off the street is often difficult or impossible for some residents, especially those without access to driveways or garages.

Has the Driver Been Identified?

Yes. City officials confirmed that the individual in the video has been identified as a Philadelphia sanitation department employee.

However, officials have not released the employee’s name, citing personnel policies.

What Is the City of Philadelphia Doing About It?

Philadelphia officials say the situation is being handled internally.

In a statement to People, the city confirmed the driver’s employment status and said the behavior seen in the video does not reflect the standards or values of the sanitation department.

No details have been released regarding:

Whether the employee has been suspended

What disciplinary action may be taken

Whether additional training or policy changes will follow

Is It Normal for Snow Plows to Push Snow Onto Parked Cars?

Snow plows can sometimes push snow toward curbside vehicles as an unavoidable part of clearing narrow streets, especially during heavy storms.

However, intentionally targeting parked cars or verbally harassing residents is not standard practice and is not supported by city guidelines.

Most municipal snow removal policies prioritize:

Clearing emergency routes and main roads first

Maintaining safe travel lanes

Minimizing damage to private property

Could the City Be Liable for Damage to Cars?

Potentially, yes.

If residents can document damage caused by municipal snow removal equipment, they may be able to file a claim through the city’s risk management or claims department.

However, proving intent and responsibility can be difficult, especially during emergency weather operations. Each claim is typically reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Why Has the Video Sparked Such Strong Reactions?

The backlash stems from several factors:

The appearance of deliberate action rather than an accident

rather than an accident The explicit and mocking language used by the driver

used by the driver The added burden placed on residents already dealing with storm cleanup

Many residents expressed frustration that the driver appeared to take pleasure in worsening an already stressful situation.

What Happens Next?

As of now, the city says the matter remains under internal review.

Residents and city workers alike are watching closely to see whether disciplinary action is announced or whether the incident leads to broader changes in snow removal oversight.