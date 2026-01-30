Win FREE tickets to see L.A. Guns Live at District 142 July 17th!

94.7 WCSX is giving Classic Rock fans a chance to score tickets to see L.A. Guns bring their hard-driving sound to District 142 in Wyandotte on Friday, July 17. If you’re ready for a Friday night filled with loud guitars, sharp hooks, and the kind of live energy that only a club show can deliver, this is a contest you’ll want to jump on.

L.A. Guns helped shape the sound and attitude of late-’80s and early-’90s hard rock, blending street-level grit with big choruses and riffs that still hit hard decades later. Their live shows are known for being tight, aggressive, and built for fans who want to feel the music, not just hear it. This isn’t a sit-back kind of night—it’s a stand-close, turn-it-up, and let the band take over kind of experience.

District 142 is the perfect setting for a band like L.A. Guns. The intimate room puts you right in the middle of the action, where every guitar solo cuts through the air and every chorus lands with full force. With doors opening at 7pm and the show restricted to a 21+ crowd, the vibe is built for rock fans looking to kick off the weekend the right way.

Whether you’ve followed L.A. Guns since their Sunset Strip days or just appreciate straight-ahead hard rock done right, this show promises a night that feels personal, loud, and unapologetic. And with WCSX giving you the chance to win your way in, there’s no reason to miss out.

Show Details:

Artist: L.A. Guns

Venue: District 142, Wyandotte

Date: Friday, July 17

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Age Requirement: 21+

Purchase your tickets here!





