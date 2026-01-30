Win tickets to see John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits!

John Mellencamp returns to one of Michigan’s most iconic outdoor venues with the Dancing Words Tour: The Greatest Hits, stopping at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 16, 2026. It’s a summer night built for classic rock fans, where songs that helped define generations come alive in a setting that has hosted countless legendary performances.

Mellencamp’s music has always been rooted in storytelling—songs that reflect small-town life, resilience, love, and the American experience. From the opening chords to the final encore, this tour celebrates the songs that made him one of the most respected voices in rock. Expect a setlist filled with familiar favorites, delivered with the same grit and honesty that has kept his music relevant for decades.

The Dancing Words Tour puts the focus squarely on the music and the stories behind it. Mellencamp’s performances are known for their stripped-down authenticity, letting the lyrics and melodies take center stage. Whether you’ve followed his career from the beginning or discovered his catalog along the way, this show offers a chance to hear the songs the way they were meant to be heard—powerful, direct, and deeply human.

Pine Knob Music Theatre provides the perfect backdrop for a summer evening of classic rock. Surrounded by Michigan’s natural beauty, the venue creates an atmosphere that feels both intimate and electric, making every seat part of the experience. It’s the kind of place where the music carries easily into the night air, and the connection between artist and audience feels immediate.

94.7 WCSX is proud to highlight a night that brings together a legendary songwriter, an iconic venue, and a catalog of songs that continue to resonate.

Event Details:

