When Might We See a Break From Winter Weather?

Screamin' Scott
Downtown Detroit snowy day. 5 Tips To Stay Safe During Metro Detroit Winter Weather
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

Winter Weather is wreaking havoc around town. Temperatures are bottoming out below zero at times. When can we see a break from all this? Spring is less than 50 days away.

Lower Michigan will see a brief, slight reprieve from extreme wind chills by the end of this Weekend, with temperatures rising into the teens and 20s. However, arctic air remains locked in for at least the next 10 days, with temperatures expected to stay below freezing through early February. 

Cold enough Winter Weather to make the trees explode.

This Weather Hurts My Face

A Man have cold on the sofa at home with winter coatLSOphoto/ Getty Images

 A short-lived break from sub-zero wind chills arrives for the weekend, bringing temperatures into the teens and 20s.

Lingering Cold: Despite the slight warming, temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal, keeping the region in a "freezer" pattern.

Long-Range Outlook: Cold periods are likely to continue through early February, with consistent below-freezing temperatures expected for at least 10 days.

Significant Warmup: Appreciable, consistent warming and more summer-like days typically do not arrive until May. 

Arctic Air Mass Locked In Over Michigan

High pressure will bring some improvement this weekend with diminishing lake effect snow. Temperatures will remain well below normal with highs only in the teens to low 20s.

A warming trend begins late in the weekend with highs climbing into the 20s by Sunday, the first time in several weeks temperatures will approach normal values. Michigan residents should not expect any significant warm-up, as temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing for at least the next 10 days.

Some Good News?

Groundhog Day Is Celebrated In Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - FEBRUARY 2: Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil after he did not see his shadow predicting an early Spring during the 138th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Friday February 2, 2024 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. Over 40,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog's exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)(Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA - Groundhog handler AJ Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil

The first sunset after 6:00 p.m. in Michigan generally occurs in the second week of February. Still flippin' cold, but we will see more sunshine.

Groundhog Day will be Monday, February 2nd. Choices are Michigan's Woody Woodchuck or the famous  Punxsutawney Phil.

North American tradition where a groundhog's emergence from its burrow is believed to predict the arrival of spring. According to folklore, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it indicates six more weeks of winter; if not, an early spring is expected. 

Tigers' opening day is less than 60 days away!

