Plymouth Ice Festival 2026: A Michigan Winter Tradition

When winter tightens its grip on Metro Detroit, one community knows how to turn cold temperatures into something magical. The Plymouth Ice Festival 2026 has once again transformed downtown Plymouth…

Donielle Flynn
a nighttime view of an ice sculpture: Cinderella's carriage and horse. Ablue and purple backlight shows up the detail of the piece at the Plymouth Ice Festival.:

The 44th annual Plymouth Ice Festival in Plymouth, Michigan is the oldest ice festival in North America.

Donielle Flynn

When winter tightens its grip on Metro Detroit, one community knows how to turn cold temperatures into something magical. The Plymouth Ice Festival 2026 has once again transformed downtown Plymouth and Kellogg Park. A shimmering outdoor gallery filled with frozen artwork, family activities, and classic Michigan winter spirit met thousands of visitors over the weekend of January 30 through February 1st.

From Culinary Class Project to Michigan Winter Tradition

What many may not realize is that this massive event began in a surprisingly simple way. The first Plymouth Ice Festival took place in 1984, sparked by a group of culinary students who were learning the art of ice carving. Instead of keeping their work inside the classroom, they decided to display their sculptures for the public to enjoy. The response was immediate and enthusiastic, and a new winter tradition was born.

More than 40 years later, that student project has grown into one of the longest-running ice festivals in the state. Today, the event typically features more than 150 professionally carved ice sculptures, each created from massive blocks of crystal-clear ice. Downtown streets and park pathways become lined with animals, pop-culture characters, landmarks, and imaginative designs that draw thousands of visitors each year.

Tajana Raukar: Carving the Plymouth Ice Festival

A major contributor to the festival’s visual impact is renowned ice sculptor Tajana Raukar, whose work has become a staple of the event. Tajana is a seven-time world champion ice carver with nearly 30 years of experience. Tajana and her family own and run Ice Dreams in Plymouth. She carves ice year-round from her 9-degree office/freezer.

Woman standing in a freezer with her hand on 3 foot high blocks of ice.Donielle Flynn

Tajana said that each block weighs 300 pounds and costs roughly $100.

Known for her precision and artistic detail, Raukar helps elevate the festival into a true outdoor art experience. Her sculptures, along with those of other skilled carvers, give visitors something new and impressive to discover every winter.

Events

The Plymouth Ice Festival is about more than just looking at ice. Guests can watch live carving demonstrations, enjoy family-friendly activities, warm up with hot chocolate, and explore nearby shops and restaurants. The event was originally designed to support downtown businesses during a slow season, and that community focus remains central to its success.

From its humble beginnings with culinary students sharing their skills to its current status as a regional winter destination, the Plymouth Ice Festival reflects the creativity of Michigan communities. It proves that even in the coldest months, there’s always a reason to get outside, come together, and celebrate something truly... cool.

a daytime view of ice sculptures at the Plymouth Ice Festival 2026.Mackenzie Nedzlek

More than 150 Ice Sculptures make up the Plymouth Ice Festival, along with family-friendly events, outdoor ice-carving competitions, and ziplining. Photo courtesy of Mackenzie Nedzlek

