Woody The Woodchuck’s Groundhog Day Prediction

Woody the Woodchuck gives a look around on Groundhog Day 2026, before heading back in and predicting 6 more weeks of Winter.

Early on the morning of February 2, I bundled up and headed to the Howell Nature Center to watch Woody the Woodchuck make her annual Groundhog Day prediction. It was one of those Michigan mornings that remind you winter is very much in charge. The temperature hovered around 14 degrees, with a wind chill of 9, and snow was falling lightly. A beautiful morning... if you're watching it through the window of your warm home.

Groundhog Day with Woody the Woodchuck

Despite the conditions, the staff and volunteers at the Howell Nature Center were wonderful and incredibly patient. From 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., before Woody made her appearance, they kept kids entertained with games and activities. They even hosted a costume contest. Surprisingly, the winning costume was a banana. The banana kid was great and even had a sign, but I couldn't help but notice that there was also a kid dressed head-to-toe as a groundhog standing right there. 6-7 6-7

Donielle Flynn I loved this little girl's costume! Her parents dressed her up as a groundhog, complete with a bucktooth binky and top hat.

By the time Woody was scheduled to appear around 8:30, I had about half an inch of snow piled on top of my hat. I was freezing. My feet were cold. My hands were cold. Everything was cold. Still, spirits were high, and the crowd stayed cheerful.

Before Woody emerged, a woman stepped forward to recite a poem. It opened with the words, “The hog is out.” I found that a little peculiar, but decided it was best not to overthink it and move along.

Another unexpected twist at the event was the presence of hecklers. Nothing mean-spirited, just enthusiastic fans. A few “Woody, Woody, Woody” chants broke out, and some of the same folks were calling for the return of the "poem lady," clearly hoping for an encore.

Woody's Groundhog Day Prediction

Right on schedule, at 8:30 sharp, Woody made her appearance. Unlike Punxsutawney Phil, she doesn’t rely on shadows. Instead, Howell uses a simple system: if Woody stays outside her house for 30 seconds or more, it means an early spring. If she goes back inside before that, it’s six more weeks of winter.

We were asked to be quiet when Woody came out, so we didn't scare her or otherwise affect her Groundhog Day prediction. The Howell Nature Center staff and the crowd counted softly along for the last seconds.

Five... four... three... two... Then — boom. Woody turned around and headed straight back inside.

Just like that, hopes for an early spring disappeared.

Her final time: 29 seconds.

Official verdict? Six more weeks of winter.

It was a classic Michigan moment: cold, snowy, slightly chaotic, and oddly fun. Even though Woody “shafted everybody,” as some might say, it was still worth braving the weather for a unique local tradition and a memorable start to Groundhog Day. Cross that off my bucket list. Here's a video of this morning's events.

Groundhog Facts That Might Surprise You

Groundhogs and woodchucks are the same animal (Marmota monax). The dual names come from regional terms; “woodchuck” likely stems from Native American words like wuchak, while “groundhog” describes their burrowing habits.

Contrary to cartoons, groundhogs are true hibernators. During hibernation:

Body temperature can drop from about 99°F to as low as ~37°F.

Heart rate slows from around 80 beats per minute to just 5.

Breathing drops from roughly 16 breaths per minute to as few as 2.

This hibernation may last up to 150 days, and animals lose only a fraction of their fat reserves while sleeping.

Groundhogs in the wild live about 4–6 years, though individuals in captivity can live 10 years or more. These chunky marmots spend the warmer months eating and building fat for lockdown, then retreat into burrows that can stretch 20 feet or more underground, complete with nursery, waste, and sleeping chambers.

Why We Still Celebrate Our Groundhog Day Prediction