ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Journey Music In TV Commercials

Formed in San Francisco in 1973. The band Journey has consistently recordedand toured all the way to the present day, 2026. The band Journey, inducted into the Rock and Roll…

Screamin' Scott
Journey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Formed in San Francisco in 1973. The band Journey has consistently recordedand toured all the way to the present day, 2026.

The band Journey, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Journey has been active for over 50 years.

The amazing thing is Journey's music has shown up in radio and tv commercials for many years.

Tv Ads You Might Remember

Journey's iconic music has been featured in several television advertisements, with "Any Way You Want It" used in a 2022 Applebee's commercial 

State Farm (2012): Used "Any Way You Want It" in a campaign where a customer discusses seeing the band in 1983.

Journey Also Did A Beer Jingle for Budweiser

The Budweiser Song, recorded in 1979.

Toyota Hilux - Missing Bunny. This search for a lost bunny is endearing, captivating, and amusing by the end!

Using The Band's Music Came With Problems

Legal battles and member interviews, the band Journey has a complex relationship with the use of their music in media.

Disputes regarding control, brand protection, and the political neutrality of their image. 

Internal Disputes Over Licensing (Control): Journey’s music in advertising and marketing has been a point of significant contention.

Journey in concert in 1981 with Steve PerryPhoto Scott Randall/WCSX

Steve Perry from Journey, Joe Louis Arena (photo screamin scott)

In 2022, Steve Perry filed a petition to block guitar player Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain from using 20 of the band’s biggest hits (including "Anyway You Want It," "Separate Ways," and "Open Arms") for merchandise and branding.

 Schon and Perry expressed displeasure at their music being used in political contexts, attempting to distance themselves from political or religious agendas to protect the "Journey brand".

"The Sopranos" 

Despite some hesitation, the band appreciated the positive impact of The Sopranos finale using "Don't Stop Believin'. The most puzzling ending to a series ever.

JourneyMusicTV
Screamin' ScottEditor
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
Related Stories
A split image of Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes on the left and Cody Cannon of Whiskey Myers on the right.
MusicThe Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Announce 2026 Southern Hospitality Tour Across North AmericaLaura Adkins
Megadeth performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater on September 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMegadeth’s Self-Titled Farewell Album Tops Charts, Eyes First Billboard 200 No. 1Dan Teodorescu
Sharon Osbourne attends the opening night of "Black Sabbath - The Ballet" at Birmingham Hippodrome on September 23, 2023 in Birmingham, England.
MusicSharon Osbourne in Talks With Live Nation to Revive Ozzfest as Soon as 2027Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect