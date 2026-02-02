Journey Music In TV Commercials

Formed in San Francisco in 1973. The band Journey has consistently recordedand toured all the way to the present day, 2026.

The band Journey, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. Journey has been active for over 50 years.

The amazing thing is Journey's music has shown up in radio and tv commercials for many years.

Tv Ads You Might Remember

Journey's iconic music has been featured in several television advertisements, with "Any Way You Want It" used in a 2022 Applebee's commercial

State Farm (2012): Used "Any Way You Want It" in a campaign where a customer discusses seeing the band in 1983.

Journey Also Did A Beer Jingle for Budweiser

The Budweiser Song, recorded in 1979.

Toyota Hilux - Missing Bunny. This search for a lost bunny is endearing, captivating, and amusing by the end!

Using The Band's Music Came With Problems

Legal battles and member interviews, the band Journey has a complex relationship with the use of their music in media.

Disputes regarding control, brand protection, and the political neutrality of their image.

Internal Disputes Over Licensing (Control): Journey’s music in advertising and marketing has been a point of significant contention.

Photo Scott Randall/WCSX Steve Perry from Journey, Joe Louis Arena (photo screamin scott)

In 2022, Steve Perry filed a petition to block guitar player Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain from using 20 of the band’s biggest hits (including "Anyway You Want It," "Separate Ways," and "Open Arms") for merchandise and branding.

Schon and Perry expressed displeasure at their music being used in political contexts, attempting to distance themselves from political or religious agendas to protect the "Journey brand".

