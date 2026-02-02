Scrabble on The CW: Why Craig Ferguson’s New Game Show Feels Like Comfort TV (and a Little Rock & Roll)

When I caught up with Craig Ferguson, the conversation started exactly where you’d expect two people with microphones to begin: geography, classic rock, and a healthy amount of confusion.

One of the contestants on the very first episode of Scrabble hails from Michigan’s west side. Even Craig—who prides himself on knowing his way around a map—admitted he had no idea where the town was. The only reason I recognized a nearby name? ZZ Top’s “La Grange.”

Which, of course, led us to realize that La Grange is actually in Texas. Because America.

That tone—easy, loose, curious, and funny—is exactly what Craig Ferguson brings to Scrabble, which airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. And it’s the reason the show works.

A Game Show That Lets You Take a Break

Craig told me flat out why he’s drawn to game shows at this point in his career: nobody gets hurt.

That may sound like a joke, but it’s actually the heart of the show.

Scrabble leans into a nostalgic, old-school TV vibe. It’s competitive, yes—but it’s also gentle. In a media world full of breaking news, tension, and doomscrolling, Craig sees the show as a place where viewers can mentally step away for half an hour.

“You can take a break,” he explained. The bad news will still be there when the episode ends—but for that stretch of time, you get to relax.

That philosophy comes through immediately on screen. The show is fast-paced and visually engaging, with contestants building a giant SCRABBLE board through word challenges, but it never feels aggressive or frantic. It feels… comfortable. Like comfort food television.

Unscripted, On Purpose

One of the biggest surprises for viewers might be just how unscripted Scrabble actually is.

Craig told me the only information he receives before each taping is the contestants’ names—and how to pronounce them. That’s it. No rehearsed jokes. No rigid hosting beats. He greets the players, the cameras roll, and they play the game.

That looseness matters.

Word games can be intimidating, especially under bright lights with an audience watching. Craig’s goal as host is to remove that pressure. The more relaxed he is, the more relaxed the contestants become—and the better they play.

It’s a hosting philosophy he perfected over years in late night: don’t trap people, don’t embarrass them, and don’t force moments. Let things breathe.

Yes, the Dirty Words Come First

I admitted something I’ve done my entire life when playing Scrabble: the first instinct is always to see if a dirty word can be made.

Craig laughed—and confirmed that instinct is universal.

In fact, he said there were moments during production when the letters clearly formed only one obvious word… and it was very inappropriate. Those situations, he said, led to “high drinks” and a lot of editing.

That’s Scrabble in a nutshell: a smart game that understands people are still people.

What He Kept From The Drew Carey Show

At one point, I asked Craig a question longtime fans always wonder about: did he keep anything when The Drew Carey Show ended?

The answer: absolutely.

Among the items he still has is a drawing by Al Hirschfeld commemorating the cast—something Craig clearly treasures. He also admitted to lifting a few desk items from Mr. Wick’s office on the set, including a paperweight.

They’re small things, but they matter. They’re artifacts from a time when television felt a little more human.

The Punk Rock Thread

That humanity traces all the way back to Craig’s youth.

Before comedy, before late night, before game shows, Craig wanted to be a rock-and-roll star. As a teenager in Scotland, he played drums in a punk band with the gloriously aggressive name The Bastards From Hell, before the group later changed its name to The Dream Boys—a rebrand that confused audiences expecting a sexy dance troupe and instead getting punk rock.

When I joked that I’d start a band with that name in retaliation for stealing my idea, Craig immediately pointed out that “Bastards From Hell” would be a high-scoring Scrabble phrase.

Which brings us to…

Classic Rock Scrabble (Yes, This Is My Idea)

As a classic rock station in Detroit, I pitched Craig my idea: Classic Rock Scrabble.

Only band names, artist names, and song titles. Zeppelin. Stones. Seger. Titles that carry history and weight.

Craig loved it—then immediately joked that it was now his idea.

That exchange says everything about why Scrabble works with him at the helm. It’s playful. It’s collaborative. It never takes itself too seriously.

Why Scrabble Works Right Now

Scrabble isn’t trying to reinvent television. It’s doing something smarter: reminding us why simple ideas, executed well, still matter.

It’s a word game with a giant board.

It’s unscripted, relaxed, and funny.

It’s hosted by someone who understands that TV works best when people feel comfortable being themselves.

And on a Thursday night, that might be exactly what viewers are looking for.