Sharon Osbourne in Talks With Live Nation to Revive Ozzfest as Soon as 2027

Sharon Osbourne had conversations with Live Nation about bringing back Ozzfest. The traveling metal festival ran from 1996 to 2018. Ozzy Osbourne's widow told Billboard the event might return in 2027.

"I've been talking to Live Nation about bringing [Ozzfest] back recently," said Sharon Osbourne in a January 2026 interview. "It was something Ozzy was very passionate about: giving young talent a stage in front of a lot of people."

The 73-year-old manager wants to change things from past editions. She's planning to mix different types of music, and new acts will stay at the center of it all.

Sharon Osbourne launched the first Ozzfest in October 1996. It lasted for just two days. The festival grew into a full touring experience the next year, and it ran during most years until 2018. Slipknot played the stages. So did Metallica, Tool, Pantera, Marilyn Manson, Linkin Park, and Megadeth.

The last edition took place on New Year's Eve 2018 in Inglewood, California. Ozzy Osbourne performed with Rob Zombie, DevilDriver, and others at that show.

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025. He was 76. The Black Sabbath vocalist passed away just over two weeks after performing at the Back to the Beginning farewell concert. The coroner determined his death resulted from a heart attack, with Parkinson's disease listed as an associated factor.