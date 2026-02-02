The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers Announce 2026 Southern Hospitality Tour Across North America

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers will co-headline a trek through North America this spring. They're calling it the Southern Hospitality Tour, and it starts on May 17. Over 40 cities will host shows, with Southall opening.

Austin's Moody Center gets the first performance. From there, the bands will visit Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and Cincinnati's Riverbend Music Center before heading north. Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, will host them on July 18, then they'll cross into Canada for a show at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto. Grand Rapids will follow on July 22 at Acrisure Amphitheatre.

On Aug. 17, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles will present both bands alongside Tedeschi Trucks Band. It will mark the first time that all three acts split top billing at that storied venue. Three days later, the tour will conclude at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

The Black Crowes will drop their new album, A Pound of Feathers, on March 13. The group just scored a 2025 GRAMMY nod for Best Rock Album with Happiness Bastards and landed their first Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Whiskey Myers will bring their seventh studio work to the road. Whomp Whack Thunder hit shelves last September. On Instagram, the band wrote, "The Black Crowes were a big influence early on for us because they did it their own way. Needless to say, this tour will be special, and we can't wait to see y'all out there."