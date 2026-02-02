Win passes to see Paul McCartney: Man on the Run One Night Only, February 19th!

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, in Movie Theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Limited screenings on Thursday, February 19th.
WCSX has your chance to win FREE passes to the premier! Register below for your chance to win!
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run comes to movie theaters nationwide for one night only!
Screening on Thursday February 19, Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 4th.
Man on the Run captures Paul’s transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles’ break-up.
Featuring interviews with Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, Mary and Stella McCartney, all the living Wings members, and Paul himself
Includes a bonus conversation with Paul McCartney & director Morgan Neville, exclusive to movie theaters!
Paul McCartney: Man on the Run
The New Documentary Chronicling Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1970s
Ascension, Directed by Morgan Neville
Released In Cinemas For One Day Only, Thursday 19th February
By Trafalgar Releasing
Tickets On Sale From 4th February at manontherun.film
Register below for your chance to win FREE passes to the February 19th premier!
Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday February 2, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday February 13, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday February 16, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX