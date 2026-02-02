ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Win passes to see Paul McCartney: Man on the Run One Night Only, February 19th!

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, in Movie Theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Limited screenings on Thursday, February 19th. WCSX has your chance to win FREE passes to the premier!…

Ben Perez

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, in Movie Theaters for ONE NIGHT ONLY, Limited screenings on Thursday, February 19th.

WCSX has your chance to win FREE passes to the premier! Register below for your chance to win!

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run comes to movie theaters nationwide for one night only!

Screening on Thursday February 19, Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 4th.

Man on the Run captures Paul’s transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles’ break-up. 

Featuring interviews with Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, Sean Ono Lennon, Mary and Stella McCartney, all the living Wings members, and Paul himself

Includes a bonus conversation with Paul McCartney & director Morgan Neville, exclusive to movie theaters!

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run
The New Documentary Chronicling Paul McCartney and Wings’ 1970s
Ascension, Directed by Morgan Neville
Released In Cinemas For One Day Only, Thursday 19th February
By Trafalgar Releasing
Tickets On Sale From 4th February at manontherun.film

Register below for your chance to win FREE passes to the February 19th premier!

Contest details: For this contest, enter online at wcsx.com by completing the entry form between 6:00am Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Monday February 2, 2026 and 11:00pm Eastern Standard Time (ET) on Friday February 13, 2026. WCSX will randomly select up to Five (5) winners on Monday February 16, 2026 and upon verification, will receive PRIZE. The Approximate Retail Value ('ARV') is $TBD. Up to Five (5) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX's General Contest Rules apply and are available by Here General Contest Rules - 94.7 WCSX

BeatlesFandangoMovie PremierePaul McCartney
Ben PerezWriter
Related Stories
Hearts and Shopping Carts
ContestsHearts and Shopping CartsElizabeth Urban
500 inferno
ContestsMichigan Lottery: $5 $500 Inferno ticketsDoug Warner
Win tickets to see John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits!
ContestsWin tickets to see John Mellencamp Dancing Words Tour The Greatest Hits!Ben Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect