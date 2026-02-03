Screamin Scott’s Big Game Party Snack Foods

The Big Game is set for the weekend. All eyes will not just be on the TV, but also on what's on the table for them to snack on throughout the Big Game.

The Party Spread Should Include These Favorites

Appetizers: Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls, Tater Tot Hamburger Bites, Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Bites.

Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls, Tater Tot Hamburger Bites, Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Bites. Michigan Favorites: Lil Veana's BBQ sausages and white chicken chili . (nod to friend Chris Mha Sr.)

Lil Veana's BBQ sausages and . (nod to friend Chris Mha Sr.) Classic Game Day Fare: Buffalo chicken dip, wings, and pizza.

More Game Day Menu Ideas:

Dips: 7-Layer dip, buffalo chicken dip, and spinach artichoke dip.

7-Layer dip, buffalo chicken dip, and spinach artichoke dip. Finger Foods: Pretzel bratwurst bites, loaded potato skins, and air-fryer jalapeno poppers.

Pretzel bratwurst bites, loaded potato skins, and air-fryer jalapeno poppers. Main Items: BBQ ribs, sliders, and lasagna soup.

What were last year's Favorites?

Avocado Deviled Eggs : A twist to the bland regular eggs

: A twist to the bland regular eggs Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls : These can be arranged in a football shape for extra points in presentation.

: These can be arranged in a football shape for extra points in presentation. Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Bites : Ya had me at sausage.

: Ya had me at sausage. Tater Tot Hamburger Sliders: Tiny, portion-controlled burgers that use tater tots as the base for a "cute" and snackable appetizer.

Don't Get Friends Sick for the Game

As fans gather for Super parties filled with takeout and game-day favorites.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging hosts to keep food safety top of mind to prevent foodborne illness.

Many popular Super Bowl foods — including pizza, chicken wings, hamburger sliders and chili — should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours, according to the USDA.

The agency warns that foods kept in the "Danger Zone," between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, can allow bacteria to multiply to unsafe levels and increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Handle takeout and delivery safely

Use insulated bags if travel time is over an hour.

Serve food promptly or refrigerate until reheating.

Keep hot foods at 140°F or above.

Reheat meat and poultry to 165°F; bring soups and sauces to a boil.

When microwaving, stir and check for cold spots.

Keep food out of the Danger Zone

Serve food in small batches so it’s not left out more than two hours.

Discard perishable food left out for more than 2 hours.

Keep cold foods at 40°F or below and hot foods at 140°F or above.

Last Bit Of Advice