Screamin Scott's Big Game Party Snack Foods

The Big Game is set for the weekend. All eyes will not just be on the TV, but also on what's on the table for them to snack on throughout…

Screamin' Scott
Mixed salty snacks. Flat lay table scene on a rustic wood background.
jenifoto/ Getty Images

The Big Game is set for the weekend. All eyes will not just be on the TV, but also on what's on the table for them to snack on throughout the Big Game.

Scott Randall

The Party Spread Should Include These Favorites

Screamin Scott from WCSX and friend Chris Mha

Screamin Scott from WCSX and friend Chris Mha, Chilli Champion

  • Appetizers: Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls, Tater Tot Hamburger Bites, Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Bites.
  • Michigan Favorites: Lil Veana's BBQ sausages and white chicken chili. (nod to friend Chris Mha Sr.)
  • Classic Game Day Fare: Buffalo chicken dip, wings, and pizza. 

More Game Day Menu Ideas:

pork bbq ribs, meaty ribs smothered with bbq sauceScott Randall

What were last year's Favorites?

  • Avocado Deviled Eggs: A twist to the bland regular eggs
  • Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls: These can be arranged in a football shape for extra points in presentation.
  • Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Bites: Ya had me at sausage.
  • Tater Tot Hamburger Sliders: Tiny, portion-controlled burgers that use tater tots as the base for a "cute" and snackable appetizer. 

Don't Get Friends Sick for the Game

As fans gather for Super parties filled with takeout and game-day favorites.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is urging hosts to keep food safety top of mind to prevent foodborne illness.

Slice of Pizza for the Big Game


Many popular Super Bowl foods — including pizza, chicken wings, hamburger sliders and chili — should not be left out at room temperature for more than two hours, according to the USDA. 

The agency warns that foods kept in the "Danger Zone," between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, can allow bacteria to multiply to unsafe levels and increase the risk of foodborne illness.

Handle takeout and delivery safely

  • Use insulated bags if travel time is over an hour.
  • Serve food promptly or refrigerate until reheating.
  • Keep hot foods at 140°F or above.
  • Reheat meat and poultry to 165°F; bring soups and sauces to a boil.
  • When microwaving, stir and check for cold spots.

Keep food out of the Danger Zone

  • Serve food in small batches so it’s not left out more than two hours.
  • Discard perishable food left out for more than 2 hours.
  • Keep cold foods at 40°F or below and hot foods at 140°F or above.

Last Bit Of Advice

No Big Game spread of food never started with a salad.

Boneless Chicken WingsPizzaSnack Food
Screamin' Scott
Born in Mt Clemens, Screamin’ Scott has been a part of the Detroit airwaves for 30-plus years. With 40 years of experience in radio. When he’s not out on the streets for WCSX, you can find him devoting time to local charities with his, “Screamin Angels”; and for 16 years with Rock 4 Tots charity. And last 10 years with his local band, "Chit!." Screamin Scott likes to write about nostalgic Detroit area memories, classic rock, and local metro Detroit topics.
