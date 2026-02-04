Bonamassa Loses Fifth GRAMMY But Plans B.B. King Tribute Album Release

Joe Bonamassa missed out on a GRAMMY when Robert Randolph took home Best Contemporary Blues Album for Preacher Kids on Feb. 1. The guitarist had been up for his record Breakthrough at this year's ceremony.

This marked the fifth time the musician has been up for the award without winning. Samantha Fish's Paper Doll, Eric Gales' A Tribute to LJK, and Southern Avenue's Family were also in the running. All had been up for multiple GRAMMYs before. None had won until Randolph's first-ever win on Sunday.

"After tonight I'm gonna make a...wind chime out of these," Bonamassa wrote on Instagram and Facebook hours before his category was announced during the pre-telecast ceremony.

The New Hartford native grew up in nearby New York Mills. He first started playing in Utica as "Smokin' Joe" when he was 12 years old and soon opened for B.B. King. The singer-guitarist has put out 17 solo records since 2000, including work that received GRAMMY nods in 2013, 2016, 2022, and 2025.

All GRAMMY nominees receive a Nominee Medallion and Certificate from the Recording Academy, according to syracuse.csom.

The blues guitarist will put out a B.B. King tribute record on Friday with collaborations from Eric Clapton, Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty, Slash, Michael McDonald, Marcus King, Paul Rodgers, Keb' Mo', and Train. The project could make noise at next year's awards ceremony.

Mastering engineer Chris Gehringer has been up 22 times without taking home a trophy. Syracuse native Post Malone holds the record among recording artists with 18 nominations and zero wins.