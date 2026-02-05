National Fart Day is Real

Baked beans have always had a bad rap. They are labeled as a “fart food” but baked beans also have strong health and digestive benefits.

February 5th is National Fart Day, and yes, that is officially a thing. Somewhere out there, someone looked at the calendar and said, “You know what deserves recognition? Passing gas.” And honestly, they weren’t wrong.

Farting is one of the few things every single human being does, no matter their age, job, or musical taste. Rock stars, athletes, CEOs, and radio hosts all have one thing in common. They’ve all let one rip when they thought no one was listening.

In honor of this day, honoring the booty blast, here are a few fun, slightly ridiculous facts to impress your friends. Or at least make them laugh.

Fart Day Facts about Flatulence

The average person farts about 10 to 20 times a day. That means most of us are quietly setting personal records without even realizing it. Multiply that by a lifetime, and you’ve got a whole lot of “silent but deadly” moments.

Cheek squeaks are made mostly of odorless gases like nitrogen, oxygen, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide. The smell comes from tiny amounts of sulfur-containing gases. In other words, it only takes a little bit of stink to make a big impression.

Believe it or not, holding in a fart isn't always a good idea. Doctors say it can cause bloating and discomfort. So technically, letting it out might be the healthier choice. You’re welcome for that excuse.

Some foods are famous for causing extra gas. Beans get all the attention, but broccoli, onions, dairy, soda, and even apples can join the party. Basically, eating healthy sometimes comes with side effects.

There is actually a fear of farting in public. It’s called flatuphobia. If you’ve ever sat in a quiet room praying your stomach wouldn’t betray you, congratulations. You’re not alone.

Did you know there are at least 50 different words or phrases for the word "fart"? Check out the list at huffpost.com.