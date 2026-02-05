ContestsConcerts + Events
LISTEN LIVE

Foo Fighters Share New Music Clip Ahead of 12th Studio Album

Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of new music, and they’re teasing that new music is on the way. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the band took to their social media…

Anne Erickson
Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of new music, and they're teasing that new music, their 12th studio album, is on the way.
Getty Images / Daniel Boczarski

Foo Fighters have shared a snippet of new music, and they're teasing that new music is on the way. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the band took to their social media to post a clip of new music, and it plays like a handful of songs cut up and mixed.

On the post, they asked listeners, "Do you want more?" The caption of the post reads, "This is just a test."

Foo Fighters' latest bit of new music came in the form of two new singles in 2025: "Today's Song" and "Asking for a Friend." The band's upcoming album will mark their follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are.

Since releasing that album, the band has spilt with drummer Josh Freese, who joined the group in 2023 following the 2022 death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. The band replaced him with Ilan Rubin, formerly of Nine Inch Nails.

Foo Fighters on Their 12th Studio Album

Foo Fighters and Dave Grohl’s legacy isn’t just about songs or charts or sold-out arenas. It’s about endurance. It’s about showing up again after loss and choosing to keep going, even when the weight of it all feels unbearable. Foo Fighters were born out of grief, but they never stayed there. They turned pain into movement, noise into survival, and over time that became their quiet superpower.

It's so wild to think that the band is about to release their 12th studio album. We're here for it.

What makes Foo Fighters special is their humanity. Grohl has always written like someone who understands what it means to hang on by your fingernails and still find something worth singing about. The songs hit because they feel lived in. They sound like late-night drives, empty rooms, second chances, and stubborn hope. That’s why people grow up with this band. That’s why they stay.

Foo Fighters’ legacy is simple and massive at the same time. They remind people that rock doesn’t have to be cold or distant to be powerful. It can be warm. It can be honest. And sometimes, it can save you.

Foo Fighters
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
Related Stories
A split image of Roger Daltrey on the left and Stewart Copeland on the right.
MusicRock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp Marks 30th Year With Lineup Featuring Members of The Who, The Police, and Mötley CrüeDan Teodorescu
(L-R) Inductees Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley of KISS attend the 29th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on April 10, 2014 in New York City.
MusicKiss Drummer Peter Criss Recalls First Phone Call With Gene Simmons About Makeup and CostumesLaura Adkins
There's something about Motley Crue's music that hits you like a fun party of today, even though the music is decades old.
MusicThe Motley Crue Album That Stands the Test of TimeAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect