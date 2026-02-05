Roller Skating Rink Rats Get Ready for a Reunion

Rink rats who spent their youth at The Great Skate in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s — including Cousino, Lincoln, Fitzgerald, Warren Woods Tower High School graduates, and more are invited to the rink’s annual reunion from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Great Skate Rink Rat Reunion has had wonderful turnouts. Friends who skated at the Great Skate and International roller rink in the 70s, 80s, & 90s. Will meet on a Sunday, the 15th, for a couple of hours to brave lace up the skates to have some fun. Friends who haven’t seen each other in years shared wonderful memories of days gone by.

How the Reunion All Started

Former manager Bob Costsa ran into WCSX's Screamin Scott at a concert with the idea he had brewing, and wondered if I would be interested in being the DJ the night of the reunion. Dating back to when Screamin Scott worked there in 1978-80 The first gig ever to DJ Screamin Scott.

WCSX's Screamin' Scott has fond memories of working at the roller rink. The roller rink back then was called the International Skating Village Roller Rink, and he honed his craft as a DJ. He only had High School radio WPHS behind him on a resume and got a job. It was some wonderful memories, including a Charlie Brown moment with a first kiss from a little redhead girl.

Scott Randall /WCSX The Great Skate snack bar side, which included the skate rental and full concrete bathrooms. Some changes have been made over the years. The Great Skate was well kept and clean, making for a great evening. Was amazed at how well everyone could still skate!

How Many Remember The International Rink?

The 80s saw the change from International to The Great Skate. Redone and redesigned with bright colors. They even moved the DJ booth to the front by the doors. It's a 30,000 sq foot facility, smooth floor, and a state-of-the-art light show. Many new memories followed all the years till now. So glad we are going to all get together to share some memories. Even if you can't skate anymore. I hope that if you skated here over the years, you will join us for a wonderful reunion get-together.

The cost to attend the Great Skate Alumni of the ’80s Get-Together is $6 per person. That includes admission, skate rental, and omnipresent strobe lights. The event is open to all ages. Owner Mack Douglas is scheduled to stop by during the evening. Great Skate is located at 29100 Hayes Road. The phone number is (586) 777-4301. Screamin’ Scott Randall, of 94.7 WCSX, will spin tunes for the night.

How Was The Reunion Last Year?

Scott Randall /WCSX Friend Rick Ciesluk meeting up with old Rink Rats and Former Skaters from International/Great Skate. Sure, some great stories were going around. Everyone aged really well. Some even had a full head of hair. Some did not, but still looked great.

Start to finish, the reunion was only a few on a Sunday evening. An Incredible evening wish could have lasted longer. So many friends and co-workers of both roller rinks swapped war stories of days gone by. The music I tried to play was a mix of old-school skating favorites as well as some rocking classics from the past. The event went so well with 592 patrons. Over 380 paid through the door, and another 100 non-skaters who either couldn't skate or whose insurance premiums did not cover the night's fun.

Only a few spills and an injury or two. The Staff and floor guards did a tremendous job watching all of us enjoy a takeover for a couple of hours of the skating floor.

Scott Randall /WCSX This is the same roller rink that "screamin scott" started his first DJ job at 16 years old, when the Great Skate was called International. Scott dj'd there in 1979-80. Got the gig while in High School and worked weekends. Even got a few friends' jobs at the roller rink.