Trapped In A Car Wash?

What happened at the Pennsylvania car wash?

A routine car wash in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania turned into an unexpected 45-minute lockdown after a system malfunction shut down the wash while a woman was still inside.

Felicia Sullivan was inside the Waynesboro Waterworks car wash when the system abruptly stopped mid-cycle. The doors closed, the machinery shut off, and her car was left completely covered in soap—effectively trapping both her and the vehicle inside the wash bay.

Instead of a quick rinse, Sullivan found herself parked inside what can only be described as an automated bubble prison.

Was the woman injured while trapped in the car wash?

No. Sullivan reported that she and her car were not harmed during the incident.

While the situation was stressful—and extremely awkward—there were no physical injuries and no damage to her vehicle. The biggest casualty appears to have been her sense of trust in automated convenience.

Did the emergency button work?

No, and that’s where things got unsettling.

Sullivan attempted to use the emergency button inside the car wash, the one that exists specifically for moments when things go wrong. According to her TikTok video, the button did nothing.

She also tried knocking on the doors and calling out for help but couldn’t get anyone’s attention.

Which is the moment when most people realize:

“Okay, this has escalated.”

How did she finally get out of the car wash?

After realizing she couldn’t exit on her own, Sullivan called the police.

Officers arrived on scene along with the owner of the car wash. Together, they were able to manually open the system and free Sullivan about 45 minutes after the malfunction occurred.

That’s right—this car wash experience ended the same way many modern problems do:

with law enforcement and a very confused business owner.

Why did the story go viral?

Because it taps into a universal fear: trusting a machine and being immediately betrayed by it.

Car washes are supposed to be passive experiences. You’re told to put the car in neutral, take your hands off the wheel, and surrender control. It’s one of the few places in life where doing nothing is the correct move.

So when the system freezes mid-soap, doors locked, alarms silent, it becomes a perfect storm of helplessness, awkwardness, and “this should not be happening.”

Also, there’s something deeply unsettling about being trapped somewhere that smells faintly of lemon wax.

Did the car wash owner respond appropriately?

Yes—and honestly, pretty well.

Sullivan said she holds no ill will toward the owner of the business. After the incident, the owner apologized and gave her a stack of gift cards as compensation.

Which raises an important question no one has officially answered:

How many free car washes does it take to make someone say,

“Sure, I’ll try that again”?

Is it common for people to get trapped in car washes?

No. This appears to be a rare system malfunction, not a widespread issue.

That said, automated systems fail sometimes. And when they do, they tend to fail in ways that feel deeply personal—like locking you inside a sudsy tunnel while the emergency button quietly judges you.

What should you do if you’re trapped in a car wash?

Experts generally recommend:

Stay calm

Try the emergency shutoff or call button

Use your phone to call for help if needed

Do not attempt to exit the vehicle unless instructed

And most importantly:

Do not assume the machine knows what it’s doing just because it’s blinking confidently.

What’s the bigger takeaway from this story?

This isn’t really about a car wash.

It’s about modern life.

We rely on automation constantly—self-checkouts, smart devices, automatic doors—and most of the time it works fine. But every once in a while, the system stops, the doors close, and you’re reminded that convenience always comes with an asterisk.

In this case, the asterisk was being marinated in soap for nearly an hour.